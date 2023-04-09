Passing by women of Jerusalem at the eighth station of the cross, James Vorias, portraying Jesus, carries a cross outside of Holy Cross Church in South Portland during a living stations of the cross presentation by Holy Cross School students on Good Friday. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer

Eliza Bisogni, portraying a woman in Jerusalem, waits to exit Holy Cross Church in South Portland at the start of a living stations of the cross presentation by Holy Cross School students on Good Friday. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer

The Rev. James Doran prostrates at the feet of a statue of Jesus Christ at Saint Joseph Maronite Catholic Church during a Good Friday service recognizing Christ’s crucifixion. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel

The Rev. James Doran, center, guides the shrouded statue of Christ during a Good Friday service at Saint Joseph Maronite Catholic Church. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel

James Vorias as Jesus, carries a cross outside of Holy Cross Church on Good Friday. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer

James Vorias, portraying Jesus, carries a cross outside of Holy Cross Church in South Portland during a living stations of the cross presentation by Holy Cross School students on Good Friday. Michael Johnson, left, and Zach Pham, portraying Roman guards, accompany Vorias. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer

Lorenzo Michaud lights the candle on the right side of the altar Friday to symbolize the deliverance of the criminal to the right of Jesus Christ during his crucifixion. Michaud was part of the Good Friday service, one of the Holy Week observances at Saint Joseph Maronite Catholic Church in Waterville. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel

Michael Carter, an altar server, kisses the feet of Jesus Christ during a Good Friday service at Saint Joseph Maronite Catholic Church in Waterville. The Holy Week, in the Maronite Church, is considered an independent Liturgical Season within the Season of Lent. According to Maronite heritage, it starts with “Naheero,” or the “Coming to the Harbor” on Palm Sunday evening and ends on Easter Sunday. One week may seem to be too short to be considered an independent season. However, Maronites say the intensity of ceremonies and celebrations, and the deep spirituality found in old Syriac texts, prayers and hymns in that week, make it worthy to be the most important week of the year. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel

The Rev. James Doran places a statue of Jesus Christ onto a shroud with flowers symbolizing his crucifixion during a Good Friday service at Saint Joseph Maronite Catholic Church in Waterville. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel

