Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has donated $1,000 to Maine Maritime Museum to help promote the availability of free museum admissions to low-income residents receiving food assistance. The free admission is part of Museums for All, a national program by the Institute of Museum and Library Services to remove barriers of entry and make museums accessible, welcoming spaces. As a participant in Museums for All, Maine Maritime Museum provides residents who present their EBT or SNAP benefits card with free museum admission for up to four adults per card.

“Maine Maritime Museum is a wonderful place for individuals and families to learn about Maine’s seafaring history, and we are fortunate that it is located right here in our community,” Sarah McMahon, branch relationship manager at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, said in a prepared release. “Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is pleased to support the work the museum is doing to make it accessible to all of our neighbors.”

Maine Maritime Museum was founded in 1962 to promote an understanding and appreciation of Maine’s maritime heritage and culture. Located on a 20-acre campus in Bath, the museum offers indoor galleries with rotating and permanent exhibits and hands-on activities. Outdoors, the museum features the country’s only surviving historic wooden shipyard and a full-size sculpture of the schooner Wyoming.

“With free admission programs like Museums for All, we hope more individuals and families will consider Maine Maritime Museum a destination worth stopping for,” said Amanda Pleau, marketing and communications manager at Maine Maritime Museum. “As an organization, we’re working hard to be an asset to our community. It takes considerable time and resources to get this message out, and we are so thankful that Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is giving us the opportunity to raise awareness about this important initiative.”

