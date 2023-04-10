KENNEBUNK – Regional School Unit 21 is putting out word to families that they are anticipating further transportation staffing challenges that could result in route changes.

Superintendent Terri Cooper wrote a letter to families on Friday, April 7, outlining the issue.

“At times, shortages left the Transportation Department with about 25 percent of its driver positions unfilled,” Cooper wrote. She said many of the staffing gaps have been able to be mitigated with substitute drivers, when possible, along with the transportation manager and mechanics, but noted that is not a sustainable long-term solution.

The district is looking at ways to solve the problem, and that could include consolidation of some routes the superintendent said.

In the meantime, the school district is putting out a plea for immediate help.

“We are seeking immediate assistance from any community members who already have a Class-B CDL, which includes air brake, passenger and school bus endorsements,” said RSU 21 Communications Specialist David Singer. “There are opportunities for full- and part-time work.”

Cooper late last week said additional driver shortage solutions were expected to be finalized soon.

“These solutions are tricky to lock down as driver availability for certain routes has been dynamic at best,” the superintendent said. “The solutions are likely to include the consolidation of some routes and the use of group pick-up/drop-off locations for others.”

Cooper said if that happens, many routes across the district will be modified to absorb some of the students, to soften the impact. In some cases, students will need to meet a bus at a group pick-up/drop-off location. Families should expect widespread routing and time changes to existing bus routes, said Cooper, who noted the changes may last through the rest of the school year.

She said the district has participated in job fairs, a live media hiring event, offers robust sign-on bonuses, competitive pay, and benefits. She said the efforts have yielded three new drivers who are in training to be licensed, a process which takes about three months.

“At this point, there is little reserve capacity for sick calls and other personal emergencies,” said Cooper. “Please know that we are working to prevent additional disruptions but may not have the resources to overcome certain staff outages.”

Singer said in addition to recruiting new drivers, the district has and will continue to use charter buses, and partner with other transportation departments.

Cooper, in her letter to parents, said she will update families immediately with new information.

