WASHINGTON — Ilya Sorokin allowed three goals on the first nine shots he faced behind a sloppy defense, and the New York Islanders’ playoff hopes took a significant hit with a 5-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Monday night.

The Islanders needed only to win out against opponents out of contention to return to then postseason after a one-year absence. After an uninspired effort that lacked the intensity and urgency the situation warranted, they’ll need help to secure one of the two wild cards in the Eastern Conference with just one game left to play.

New York trails Florida by one point in the standings after the Panthers lost in overtime to Toronto. Pittsburgh is one point back but has two games left against the two worst teams in the NHL, Tuesday against Chicago and Thursday at Columbus, while the Panthers have one remaining.

Sorokin allowed goals to Dylan Strome, Rasmus Sandin and Craig Smith in the first 13-plus minutes of the game, but the Vezina Trophy candidate for the league’s top goaltender was far from the biggest problem for the Islanders and settled in to make 20 saves. Skaters in front of him lost Strome on his first goal and turned the puck over several times to give the Capitals quality scoring chances.

Washington was in a giving mood, too, playing out the string after an eight-year playoff streak came to an end, but Darcy Kuemper repeatedly turned aside shots from point-blank range after some inexplicable turnovers. He allowed late goals to Hudson Fasching and Casey Cizikas in the final six minutes and finished with 38 saves.

Despite missing Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie and playing a skater short with 17 for a third consecutive game, the Capitals snapped their losing streak at six and handed New York a third loss in the past five. Strome and Tom Wilson each scored an empty-netter, with Strome setting a career high with 23 goals.

MAPLE LEAFS 2, PANTHERS 1: John Tavares scored with 21.3 seconds remaining in overtime and visiting Toronto ended Florida’s six-game winning streak.

Auston Matthews also scored for Toronto, netting his 40th of the season. Ilya Samsonov made 45 saves.

STARS 6, RED WINGS 1: Joe Pavelski notched his 1,000th career point with a second-period goal, Roope Hintz had a goal and three assists and Dallas won at Detroit.

Pavelski, playing in his 1,248th game, became the 10th American-born player to reach the milestone when he tipped Miro Heiskanen’s shot from the point.

The Stars, who have won four straight, tied idle Colorado for the Central Division lead with two games remaining.

JETS 6, SHARKS 2: Josh Morrissey had a goal and two assists as Winnipeg beat visiting San Jose to move closer toward securing a playoff berth.

Adam Lowry, Mason Appleton, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and assist, and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for the Jets. Nino Niederreiter and Dylan DeMelo each had two assists. Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves in his 12th consecutive start as Winnipeg finished a five-game homestand 4-1-0.

The Jets, who received a standing ovation from 13,428 fans shouting “Go Jets Go” at Canada Life Centre, play their final two regular-season games on the road against Minnesota and Colorado. Winnipeg has 93 points and can clinch the Western Conference’s final wild card berth by gaining at least a point in their final two games.

Erik Karlsson scored twice for San Jose, giving him 100 points this season. He’s the first NHL defenseman to reach that mark since the New York Rangers’ Brian Leetch in 1991-92. James Reimer stopped 27 shots.

SENATORS 3, HURRICANES 2: Claude Giroux joined an illustrious group with a pair of goals and an assist in Ottawa’s home win to reach 1,000 career NHL points.

Giroux became the 96th player to achieve the milestone.

SABRES 3, RANGERS 2: Casey Mittelstadt scored the tying goal in the third period and got the deciding goal in the shootout to lead visiting Buffalo over New York.

JJ Peterka also scored for the Sabres and rookie Devon Levi made 26 saves to beat the Rangers for the second time in 11 days. Buffalo won 3-2 in overtime at home on March 31 in Levi’s first NHL game, and again found a way to beat the Rangers in extra time.

The Sabres are 7-1-1 in their last nine games to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. The victory also gave Buffalo 40 wins in a season for the first time since the team won 43 games in 2010- 11.

Artemi Panarin scored twice for New York and Igor Shesterkin finished with 36 saves. The Rangers have earned points in six straight games (3-0-3) and nine of their last 10 (6-1-3).

NOTES

GOLDEN KNIGHTS: Captain Mark Stone returned to practice for the first time since back surgery Jan. 31 forced him out of the lineup.

He was in a blue noncontact jersey, and Coach Bruce Cassidy said Stone’s return to game action was still unknown.

