Patten Free Library will host its first spelling bee for adults on April 28. Teams of two to five people ages 16 and over will compete to determine the best spellers in the area, and spelling bee enthusiasts are invited to come and watch.

“We felt a spelling bee made perfect sense as a library fundraiser,” Development Director Samantha Ricker said in a prepared release. “Not only does it help us promote literacy, but we are hoping it will bring our community together again after four long years of not being able to gather and celebrate the library and its services.”

To purchase tickets or register a team, visit patten.lib.me.us/event/spelling-bee/. This fundraising event will also include a cash bar, munchies, a raffle for over a dozen baskets of goodies and more. Spelling bee winners will get a prize and the street cred of being the spelling bee champions. The event is from 5:30-9 p.m. at the American Legion Hall. Event tickets are $25 per person, and the entry cost is $100 per team.

