Portland’s interim city manager has chosen a longtime Windham official to become Portland’s new city assessor.

The City Council is scheduled to vote Monday evening to officially hire Elisa A. Marr, who has been Windham’s tax assessor since 2015 and before that was the town’s assistant tax assessor and GIS technician. Marr serves on the board of directors for the Maine Association of Assessing Officers.

Interim City Manager Danielle West chose Marr and is recommending her formal appointment. If approved by the council, Marr will start work on April 24 and earn an annual salary of $116,467.

Marr would replace Christopher Huff, who resigned on Dec. 19. Huff had been on administrative leave since February, when he was charged with domestic violence assault.

