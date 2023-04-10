The Wondertwins: ‘To Hip Hop, With Love’

7 p.m. Thursday. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Portland, pay-what-you-can, $25 suggested. rocklandstrand.com

You’ll be glad you’re seeing double when identical twins Billy and Bobby McClain take the stage in Rockland. Their show is called “To Hip Hop, With Love,” and the brothers will make your jaw drop with hip-hop dance maneuvers that cross over into vaudeville, robot, tap and mime. The McClains, who grew up in Boston during the ’70s, are pioneers of street dance and have been at it for more than 40 years.

Two Girls One Ghost

8 p.m. Friday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $20, $29.50. auramaine.com

If you’re the kind of person who loves all things spooky and paranormal, you’re going to want to head to Aura on Friday. Corinne Vein and Sabrina Deana-Roga are best friends living on opposite coasts who launched the Two Girls One Ghost podcast in 2017. A live, in-person episode will be recorded in Portland, and you can be a part of what will surely be spectre-cular evening.

38th Annual Mineral, Gem and Jewelry Show

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Brick South at Thompson’s Point, 15 Resurgam Place, Portland, $5, $4 seniors & teens, 12 and under free. thompsonspoint.com

Saturday will get off to a very rocky start, but you won’t mind at the 38th annual Mineral, Gem and Jewelry Show. Brick South plays host to the event presented by the Maine Mineralogical and Geological Society. Your world will be rocked as you peruse items from 50 dealers spread out over more than 180 tables. It should prove to be a gem of an experience as you shop for unique treasures including jewelry.

Maine Mariners vs. Norfolk

6 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland, $12 to $23. marinersofmaine.com

It’s the last two games of the regular season for our Maine Mariners, so if you want to take in all of the icy action, grab tickets for Saturday night or Sunday afternoon. The team clinched a playoff berth when they defeated the Tulsa Oilers on April 2, so there will be more exciting action to cheer on. The Mariners also broke their own record on that day with their 38th win, so they’re clearly on a roll. Fingers crossed these last two games get them plenty fired up for the playoffs!

