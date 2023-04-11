Former gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler is expected to plead guilty to child porn charges next month in an apparent plea deal, more than a year after he was first charged.

Prosecutors say Cutler, now 76, will enter guilty pleas to all four counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a child under 12. Each is a Class C charge punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Hancock County District Attorney Robert Granger said in an emailed statement Tuesday that his office reached a “specific agreement that will include an underlying sentence, a period of incarceration and a term of probation” upon Cutler’s release. It’s unclear how much time Cutler will spend behind bars — both Granger and Cutler’s attorney, Walt McKee, will submit sentencing recommendations to the judge.

“Among the factors considered are the age of the children presented in the images and videos, the specific nature of the sexual conduct depicted, the volume of contraband contained on a defendant’s devices, whether additional charges could have been presented, whether persons who are depicted in the images can be identified, Defendant’s acceptance of responsibility and the extent of Defendant’s cooperation in the investigation,” Granger wrote.

The plea hearing is scheduled for May 4 in Hancock County Superior Court, a court clerk said Tuesday.

McKee declined to share any additional information about the upcoming hearing but said Cutler has not yet been indicted by a grand jury. Cutler did not return voicemails and an email from the Press Herald Tuesday afternoon.

Cutler, who remains free on bail, was arrested last year at his waterfront home in Brooklin, in Hancock County. He was charged with four counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a child under 12, each a Class C charge punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Cutler’s bail was set at $50,000 when he was released from custody in late March. In May, a judge granted his request to use the internet and a smartphone with strict monitoring of his online activity by a third-party company that Cutler hired.

Cutler, a lawyer, ran for governor twice as an independent and used his personal wealth to bankroll both campaigns. He lost by less than 2 percentage points to Republican Paul LePage in a multi-candidate race in 2010. He lost again in 2014.

Years earlier, Cutler served as an aide to the late Democratic U.S. Sen. Edmund Muskie of Maine, and later as former Democratic President Jimmy Carter’s top adviser for environmental and energy issues. Cutler went on to serve as an environmental attorney and helped found a law firm in Washington.

After a career in Washington, the Bangor native returned to Maine and resided in Cape Elizabeth, where he owned a mansion that he later sold for $7.55 million to a nephew of former President George H.W. Bush.

His fall from grace began with a two-month investigation that started with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. That led to search warrants his homes in Brooklin and at another home in Portland that he later sold.

A law enforcement affidavit indicated that Cutler explained to his wife in the presence of investigators that the search warrant was for images depicting child sexual abuse and that investigators “would probably find some on one of his computers.”

This story will be updated.

This report contains material from the Associated Press.

