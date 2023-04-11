Isabelle Rogers, clearly trained by others in her movement, resorts to an effusive amount of hyperbole in touting the perils of climate change (“Maine Voices: Youth need adults to stop CMP corridor once and for all,” March 30). So much so that she mistakenly lumps in hydropower with other demons.
There’s nothing cleaner and more dependable than this energy source. Plus, we already have it in place.
We just need to get more of it down to New England.
Davies Allan
Westport Island
