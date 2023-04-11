Gov. Janet Mills has formally presented legislation to expand access to abortions later in pregnancy, and her bill already has enough Democratic cosponsors to effectively guarantee its passage.

Republicans have been organizing abortion opponents to lobby against the bill and will have to persuade co-sponsors to drop their support in order to block it.

Mills’ proposal would change the standard for when an abortion may be performed after viability to when a licensed physician determines that it is necessary instead of when it is necessary to preserve the life or health of the mother. Viability of a fetus typically occurs at about 24 weeks.

The bill language released Tuesday does not include any specific conditions or limitations but leaves the decision up to the patient and physician about what circumstances would make an abortion necessary.

The legislation also would eliminate language in current law that subjects medical providers who perform abortions to criminal penalties under certain circumstances.

A public hearing on the bill has not yet been scheduled.

Mills announced in January she would present the bill after hearing from women who had to travel outside the state to terminate pregnancies.

When running for reelection last fall against former Gov. Paul LePage, Mills said she had no plans to change Maine’s 30-year-old abortion law. In January, three months after winning reelection, Mills announced she would seek to expand access, saying Mainers who voted for her knew she is a staunch defender of abortion rights. Many observers, along with LePage, said the support for abortion rights helped propel Mills to victory.

