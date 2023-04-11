SOUTH PORTLAND – John Richard Goan, 92, passed away March 26, 2023 at Mercy Hospital. Prayers will be recited at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 1024 Broadway, South Portland on Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view John’s complete obituary, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
