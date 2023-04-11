Autumn A. Arris

YARMOUTH – Autumn A. Arris, 89, of Yarmouth passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland. A service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the First Parish Congregational Church, 422 Hallowell Road, Pownal. Arrangements are with Lindquist Funeral Home, One Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth. A complete obituary can be read at http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com where online condolences may be shared with her family.

Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.