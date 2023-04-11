YARMOUTH – Autumn A. Arris, 89, of Yarmouth passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland. A service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the First Parish Congregational Church, 422 Hallowell Road, Pownal. Arrangements are with Lindquist Funeral Home, One Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth. A complete obituary can be read at http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com where online condolences may be shared with her family.

