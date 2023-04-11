TOPSHAM – Dorothy Therese Sarcione, 95, of the Highlands, passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 5, 2023, with her family by her side. She was born on May 28, 1927, in Lawrence Mass., a daughter of Wilfred and Diana (St. Ours) Lepine. She attended area schools and graduated from Lawrence High School.

She worked as a waitress for 20 years before going to work as an inspector at Honeywell Systems in Lawrence, Mass., for another 18 years. When she finally retired from working, she loved to travel.

Among her many accomplishments throughout her life, Dorothy’s most prized were her three children. Diane, Gerald and Leslie whom she adored. Dorothy loved her family deeply and was always interested in what her children and grandchildren were doing in their lives. She was also an avid community volunteer. Dedicating countless hours to a variety of programs that she held close to her heart. Dorothy was involved at the Maine Volunteers Lawyers Project for 18 years, 12 years at Mid Coast Senior Health care and as a cook at the Brunswick Soup kitchen for six years. She also volunteered in the library at Georgetown Central School and was on the school board for nine years. Her impact on the community will be greatly missed.

In her later years she was a resident at the Highlands in Topsham. Dorothy loved her friends and community there and could be frequently found lending a good listening ear and being a great support to those around her. In her time for herself, she enjoyed basket making, knitting, cooking, and reading.

Dorothy was predeceased by two husbands, Melvin Chaisson of 20 years, and Francis N. Sarcione Jr., of 34 years; and her son Gerald Chaisson.

She is survived by her daughters, Diane Sweeney and husband Terence, Leslie and husband James McMahan Jr.; grandchildren, Daniel and wife Diane Connors, Kelly Connors and her partner Tom Gilligan, Dennis Chaisson, Melissa Santos Silva and husband Tito, Carmen Chaisson, Joseph Chaisson, John Chaisson, James McMahan III and wife Kristin, and Marissa McMahan and partner Chris Jamison; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Blake, Gannon, Ronan, Kira, Oriana, Michael, Gabriella, Daegan, and Priscilla; and great-grandson, Connor.

Private family services will be held at a later time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Resident Assistance Fund at the Highlands, 30 Governors Way, Topsham, ME 04086.