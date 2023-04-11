RAYMOND – Evelyn T. (Warren) Taylor, 91, of Raymond, passed away at The Gosnell House on April 6, 2023, after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family.

Evelyn was born in Windham on Nov. 8, 1931 to Edward R. Warren and Virginia (Walk) Warren. She Graduated Salutatorian from Gorham High School in 1950.

She married Carroll C. Taylor Jr., in 1950 and they raised four sons in Windham. The family spent time in the summer on Thompson Lake in Otisfield.

Evelyn worked at the Windham Town Office in the mid-’60s, then went to work at Cole-Layer-Trumble. She went back to work in Windham in 1979 and was appointed the Assessor for the town in 1980. She remained the assessor until retirement in 1992.

Evelyn was a Past Worthy Matron of the Evangeline Chapter 167 O.E.S.

She bowled on a couples league with her husband and also enjoyed golfing, dancing, reading, card games and travelling. She LOVED casinos! Upon retirement she and Carroll spent a few years traveling all around the United States and never missed an opportunity to stop at a casino. They visited all but two of the 50 states.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Carroll in 1999 and her sister June.

She is survived by her brother Edward and wife Phyllis, sister Maudann and stepsisters Sarah and Nancy, her sons Stephen and his wife Kathleen, David, Richard and his wife Kara, all of Windham, and Ronald and his wife Jeanine of Limerick, five grandchildren, Dana, Travis, Shawna, Justin and Laura, six great-grandchildren, Sara, Nick, Brianna, Jordin, Jacob and Raina, five great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Besides her family, she will be greatly missed by her neighbors at Jordan Bay Place, who referred to her as the Mayor and her good friend Norma Richardson.

At her request, there will be no services.

If you so wish, donations can be made to the Raymond Food Pantry , P.O. Box 144, Raymond, ME 04071 and/or the Raymond Village Library,

3 Meadow Road,

Raymond, ME 04071,

in her memory.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous