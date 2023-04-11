DURHAM – Marilyn Bowie Finch, 82, of Durham, Maine, passed away peacefully in Brownville, Maine, on April 4, 2023 after a long illness.

Marilyn was born in Lewiston, June 3, 1940. She was the daughter of Louis and Winifred Bowie of the Bowie Hill Farm, in Durham. Even though she was the only girl out of five children on the farm, she always held her own with the chores and kept on pace with her brothers, while winning the title of State of Maine Dairy Princess.

She graduated from Edward Little High School in 1958, where she was a cheerleader and member of the Chorus. After graduating, she attended Grace Downs Airline School in New York City, where she met the father of her four children. She lived in Virginia for several years before buying a farm in Durham in 1965. There she raised her four children alone, while working as the night shift supervisor at Pineland Center until it closed. While at Pineland she earned her associate degree in human services. She cared deeply for the children and adults at Pineland and advocated for their needs relentlessly. She earned great respect from all of her staff, who would always go above and beyond for her. After the closing of Pineland, she worked at the Bath Children’s Home until her retirement.

She fulfilled her dream of developing her land into Rangdale on Runaround Subdivision, where she built her home in 1984. She became the matriarch of the subdivision, befriending all and hosting the yearly Halloween Parties and other events for all of the neighbors and their children.

Her undying appreciation of trees, foliage, and the ocean honed her love for antiques, refinishing furniture, and yard sales. Many of her summer days were spent at Winslow Park where she enjoyed the ocean views with friends and grandchildren.

Marilyn loved spending time with her grandchildren, telling the made up stories of the magic tree and the Wonks and fairies, and always spoiling them with their favorite foods, gifts, and treats. She was the best grandmother ever!

Marilyn was the ultimate hostess and cook, and she cooked for many functions. Her mac-n cheese, zucchini bread, apple cake and blueberry cakes were highly sought after. Just like her mom Winnie; everyone knew that you would be fed even if you were full when they came to visit. She had many who called her a second mom, which relied on her for support, motherly advice, and love. She loved you all, Mark, Lenny, Dale, Jason, Lisa, and Laurie.

If you were a friend, you were family. She always had an open door, a listening ear, and brutally honest advice which usually contained an infamous saying that got the point across in one line. You could tell her anything with trust, and without judgement. She cherished her time with her cousins and friends, Connie, Janet, Maryellen, Lucille, Skip, Shirley, Patti, Dale, Frannie, Barbara and many many more. She and her friends enjoyed traveling throughout Europe, going out dancing or just having a glass of wine together.

She was predeceased by her parents, Luke and Winnie Bowie, and her brothers, Alan and David.

She will be forever missed by her four children, Wanda Finch, Marie Gallant and husband Tony, Charles Finch, and Terri Hicks and husband Roger. She had seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren: Joshua and wife Britany Plowman and their two children Mason and Claire, Jessica Plowman and Andy Curtis and their two shepherd’s Aggie and Winnie, Jeremy Plowman and his three children Gavin, Finn and Liam, Jameson Finch and Natalie Bonneau and children Addison and Hartleigh, Davis Finch, Drew Finch McInnis, William Hicks and Ashley Jordan and Australian shepherds Jax and Koda, and Thomas Hicks; brother’s: Tom Bowie and wife Diane, Warren Bowie and wife Linda and nieces Kristie and Andrea and their families; and many other close friends and extended family.

We would like to give a heartfelt thank you to Wilda Rose and Debbie for their love and care of our mom.

Mom you were tender and fierce, you were soft and strong, you were fragile and courageous. Sometimes all in one day. We love you!

A graveside service will be held on June 3 at the Parker Cemetery on Bowie Hill at 11 a.m., reception immediately following at Warren and Linda Bowie’s at 290 Bowie Hill Road.

Arrangements are in the care of the Lary Funeral Home. Messages of condolence and memories may be expressed at http://www.laryfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to the American Lung Association.

