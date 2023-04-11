SACO – Virginia Briggs Moody passed peacefully in her home on April 7, 2023. She was predeceased by her husband Robert W. Moody in 1982, her sisters Sharon Merrill, Diane Lee, and brother Robert Briggs.

Virginia was born on April 25, 1931, to Clyde and Carolyne Briggs in Freedom Maine. The oldest of six children, she served as the family role model. Her sister Cheryl said, “If Ginny could do it, so could we.”

Ginny was an exceptional student and played basketball in school. Upon graduating from high School, she enrolled in the Maine General Hospital Nursing program where she met her lifelong friend Jan Clark and while a student there met the love of her life Robert Moody. She worked as a nurse in Portland until she and Robert moved to Saco following Arlene Moody’s death to take care of Robert’s father Charles.

In 1959 they had Robert W. Moody Jr. then in 1962, Charles B. Moody. When Robert and Charles were middle school aged Ginny attended the University of Southern Maine and became an Adult Education teacher, teaching subjects such as home finance, first aid, and English.

Ginny and Robert, along with her sister Barbra and her husband Don Higgins rebuilt a camp on Unity Pond which became a summer meeting place and was the source of fond memories for the entire family.

She was active in Trinity Episcopal Church, serving on the guild, and assisting with church activities.

She was a cub scout den mother, learned to play the guitar, cross country and downhill skied, and played tennis and golf. She maintained a large and cherished circle of friends through these activities and was known for her après ski dinners.

Ginny was active in the community serving as a Trustee for Laurel Hill Cemetery, as a board member of Dyer Library, Sweetser and as a Corporator at Saco and Biddeford Savings.

After Robert died in 1982, she continued the family business of Moody’s Nursery started by her father-in-law Charles in 1935. She expanded the business, adding greenhouses, a larger retail area and expanded landscaping services.

Her most legendary activity was planning the “Sister Trips” Ginny and her sisters would take each summer, choosing activities like white-water rafting, climbing mount Katahdin, and bicycling around Vinylhaven.

She loved her home, entrusted to her by her father-in-law Charles. She was an avid gardener maintaining display gardens and a large cutting garden.

Ginny is survived by her two sons Robert and Charles, their wives Julie and Victoria, two granddaughters Rachel and Abigail, and great granddaughter Alaina Morey.

She did not go gentle into that good night and raged upon the dying of the light.

Visiting hours are to be held Thursday April 13, 2023 from 4-6 p.m., at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St, Saco.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday April 14, 2023, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Cleveland Street, Saco, with a reception to follow.

Private family burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Dyer Library/Saco Museum 371 Main St, Saco, Maine 04072

