Bates stole seven bases to break the single-season program record in a 9-3 win over Husson in a college baseball game on Tuesday in Lewiston.

Bates (11-9) now has 90 steals this season, breaking the mark of 88 set in 2010.

Jack Brennan and Chris Cimino each had two hits with two RBI for the Bobcats.

Cimino hit a two-run double while Brennan drove in a run on a fielder’s choice and added an RBI double. Jack Margiloff also drove in two runs on a single and after reaching on an error for Bates.

Teddie Nelson, Christopher McGrail, Corbin McAlpine and Ian McAslan combined on a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts. Nelson and McAlpine fanned four apiece.

Hunter Curtis hit a solo homer for Husson (9-10).

SOFTBALL

R.I. COLLEGE SWEEPS SOUTHERN MAINE: Victoria Young had four hits and drove in three runs as the Anchormen (9-11, 3-3 Little East) took two games from the Huskies, both by scores of 6-2, in Providence, Rhode Island.

In the opener for the Huskies, Hannah Shields drove in a run on a sacrifice fly and scored on a wild pitch. Shields hit an RBI single and Lauren Merrill had an RBI double in the second game.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

TEXAS: Reserve guard Arterio Morris, who was allowed to play this season while awaiting trial on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, has entered the transfer portal, the school confirmed.

Morris was one of the top recruits in the country, but struggled for playing time in an experienced lineup for Texas, which advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2008. He averaged 4.7 points and 11.7 minutes and nd was expected to be a key component for the Longhorns under recently promoted coach Rodney Terry.

NORTH CAROLINA: Louisville forward Jae’Lyn Withers says he’s transferring to North Carolina.

Withers announced his decision in a social media post. He spent his first three seasons with the Cardinals and would have two more seasons of eligibility.

The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 8.9 points and 5.3 rebounds last season. He shot 41.7% from 3-point range and had 12 games with multiple made 3s to show some inside-out ability needed by a UNC team that struggled to make outside shots.

DUKE: Blue Devils 7-footer Kyle Filipowski is returning to the Blue Devils for his sophomore season instead of testing the NBA draft waters.

Filipowski announced his decision in a social media post, saying: “I’m not done yet, see you next year.”

Filipowski was named The Associated Press newcomer of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and he was named the most valuable player of the ACC Tournament after the Blue Devils’ claimed the title. He averaged 15.1 points and 8.9 rebounds and possesses the ability to step outside.

MICHIGAN STATE: Forward Malik Hall announced on social media he’s returning for a fifth season.

Hall is the second Michigan State senior to return for a fifth year, making his announcement a day after standout guard Tyson Walker said he’s also taking advantage of the extra year granted to players during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The return of the two starters provides experience to a Spartans roster that is primed to add two McDonald’s All-America selections in center Xavier Booker and guard Jeremy Fears Jr.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

GEORGETOWN: Longtime college assistant Tasha Butts was hired as the head coach at Georgetown.

Butts replaces James Howard, whose contract was not renewed last month after four consecutive losing seasons at the school.

Butts has been at Georgia Tech since April 2019, serving as an associate head coach and an assistant coach. Before that, Butts spent eight seasons at LSU. She also coached worked at UCLA and Duquesne.

FOOTBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA: Kliff Kingsbury is joining Lincoln Riley’s coaching staff at Southern California as a senior offensive analyst.

USC announced the addition of Kingsbury, who was fired by the Arizona Cardinals in January after four seasons as their head coach.

Kingsbury went 28-37-1 at Arizona, making one playoff appearance. Before that, he spent six seasons as Texas Tech’s head coach and earned a reputation as one of football’s most innovative offensive minds.

