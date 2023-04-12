Kennebunk Free Library invites participants for its annual faerie house exhibition. Faerie houses will be accepted at the library April 19-May 2.

Participants should build a house with a base no larger than 14 inches by 14 inches, and no taller than 30 inches and use natural materials only. There will be a selection of natural materials available in the library starting April 1.

All faerie houses submitted to the library by May 3 will receive a certificate from the Seacoast Garden Club. Stop by the Faerie Festival on May 6 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and find Miss Maria to receive a certificate. Faerie houses will be on display at the library through May 13. May 13 is the last day to pick up faerie houses. Those who prefer to keep their faerie house at home, can take a photo and email it to [email protected] by May 3. The photos will be shared on social media.

In summary:

· April 1: First day to pick up natural materials at the library.

· April 19: First day to bring faerie houses to the library for display.

Advertisement

· May 2: Last day to submit a faerie house or a photo of a faerie house.

· May 6: Faerie Festival.

· May 13: Last day to pick up faerie houses.

The event is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St., Kennebunk. For more information, call 985-2173 or visit www.KennebunkLibrary.org.

Library hosts craft supply swap

Kennebunk Free Library will host a craft supply swap on Saturday, April 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. Bring unused yarn, fabric, drawing, scrapbooking, jewelry-making, wreath making, and other supplies and swap them with fellow crafters.

Advertisement

Donations can be dropped off at the library starting April 1 by appointment only. Donations are limited to two bags or one large tote per person; donations may be denied based on condition at staff discretion. Contact Brittany at [email protected] to set up a time. Supplies can also be brought during the swap. Donations are not required for attendance a the swap.

Any supplies not taken will be used by the library for programs, donated to local nonprofits, or recycled.

For more information, call 207-985-2173 or email [email protected]

York County Audubon plans garden presentation

On Tuesday, April 18, at 7 p.m., York County Audubon will host Shawn Jalbert for a presentation titled “Native Plants: Good for What Ails Your Garden.” The program will be presented live in the Mather Auditorium at Wells Reserve at Laudholm, and also live streamed via Zoom.

Native trees, shrubs, and perennials are the glue that holds ecosystems together and are directly tied to the health of the environment. Backyards could use some extra natives planted in them, but sometimes people don’t have to recreate the wheel; recognizing and preserving the natives already growing nearby is important, too.

Advertisement

Jalbert will demonstrate how the food web revolves around native plants; the more in yards, the richer the biodiversity of neighborhoods, from the birds to the bees. These actions have tangible results that can be seen, smelled, heard, and even tasted. Join York County Audubon for an evening on how native plants are the best medicine for what ails landscapes.

According to a York County Audubon news release, “Jalbert is the owner and operator of Native Haunts, based in Alfred. He has made it his mission to make native plants, and the knowledge of their critical importance, available to the general public. Native Haunts is an old-timey term to describe native plants in their natural habitats. For the past 20 years, he’s made it his mission to sustainably propagate and sell native plant materials, but more importantly, to share the vast knowledge he has accumulated through his personal experience and his intense studies as a lecturer and consultant.”

For more information, visit https://nativehaunts.com/.

The program will be presented in-person in the Mather Auditorium of the Wells Reserve at Laudholm, and will also be viewable via Zoom. To view via Zoom, register in advance at www.yorkcountyaudubon.org. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent.

Concerts in West K! series returns

Andrea Beaton and Troy MacGillivray, two of Atlantic Canada’s traditional musicians, will appear in concert at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, Thursday, April 13, at 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

According to an April 4 news release, “Beaton’s music is deeply rooted in Cape Breton tradition. She comes from a long line of musicians, composers, and dancers, a heritage that goes back to her paternal grandfather, Donald Angus Beaton. Her uncle, the late Buddy MacMaster, was one of the most revered fiddlers of his generation, and her cousin, Natalie MacMaster, is a widely popular performer.

“Andrea Beaton is carrying this legacy forward, making her own extraordinary contributions to the tradition. She is an award-winning fiddler, tune composer, piano accompanist, and recording artist who is known for her powerful bowing and driving style. Most of her numerous solo albums have been nominated for awards, and her 2010 album, Branches, won the Canadian East Coast Music Award for Instrumental Recording of the Year.”

“MacGillivray is a master of both the fiddle and piano traditions of northeastern Nova Scotia,” the news release continued. “He also comes from a family of proud Scottish heritage, in which Gaelic traditions run in the bloodline; he has a deep commitment to his musical heritage. He has been impressing audiences with his music since he was six years old. His first paid gig was at 9 years old, and he has been teaching since he was thirteen. He has performed all over Canada, the U.S., the U.K., the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and Australia.”

In 2019, Beaton and MacGillivray released “Face the Music,” a CD recorded live at a dance in Creignish, Cape Breton. It features alternating fiddling and piano playing.

The concert is the initial re-boot of the Concerts in West K! series following a pandemic-related suspension. It will take place Thursday, April 13, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., at West Kennebunk United Methodist Church. Admission at the door is $20 with open seating. For more information, call Paul Wells at 207-985-2831.

Registration open for Kennebunk Beach Classic 5K

Advertisement

The 31st annual Kennebunk Beach Classic 5K is scheduled for Sunday, May 21. The event, a fundraiser for The Center, begins at 8:30 a.m.

Early-bird registration ($30) is available through April 30. The Center is a nonprofit serving adults 50-plus in the Kennebunks. For more information or to register, visit www.seniorcenterkennebunk.org/5k/ or call 207-967-8514.

April literary events set at Graves Library

Kennebunkport author Albert Waitt will visit Graves Library on Wednesday, April 19, at 6 p.m.

Waitt will read from his new book, “The Ruins of Woodman’s Village,” a coastal mystery featuring suspense and an undertow of social consciousness. When twin sisters go missing at the height of tourist season, police chief Tim Nichols’ summer of patrolling beaches comes to an end. A desperate search takes him from seaside bars and abandoned farms to million-dollar estates and cobbled-together shacks.

Copies of the book will be sold and light refreshments served.

Advertisement

Graves Library’s Poetry Bash is making a return on Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m., in memory and honor of Michael Tarabilda. Celebrate National Poetry Month. The former United States Poet Laureate Billy Collins once wrote: “All babies are born with a knowledge of poetry because the lub-dub of the mother’s heart is in iambic meter.”

Participants are encouraged to bring a poem to read that they have written, share a favorite poem by another author, or just listen.

Inaugurated in April 1996, National Poetry Month brings together publishers, booksellers, literary organizations, libraries, schools, and poets around the country to celebrate poetry and its vital place in American culture. Light refreshments will be served.

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. For more information, call 967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Bags, Baubles & Bubbly sale is back

The Center is bringing back the Bags, Baubles, & Bubbly sale.

Advertisement

The sale will feature new and like new designer handbags, costume jewelry, and other accessories. The event will be held on Thursday, May 11, at the Community House on North Street in Kennebunkport from 4 to 7 p.m. There are also VIP Shopping Hours available from 3 to 4 p.m. for those who want to preview and purchase items first.

Tickets went on sale April 1, with general admission tickets available for $25 and a limited number of VIP tickets available for $50. All tickets include bubbly and sweet treats to take home. Tickets are available online or by calling or stopping by The Center.

The event is a fundraiser for The Center, a 501(c)3 nonprofit supporting adults 50 and older. The Center is a meeting place for adults 50-plus to explore their interests through programs, social connection and to make a difference through volunteer opportunities that strengthen the community.

For more information, visit www.seniorcenterkennebunk.org, on social media @CenterKennebunk, call 207-967-8514, or visit 175 Port Road in Kennebunk.

Unbridled returns to BlixxHorses

When the pandemic began in 2020, BlixxHorses, a nonprofit educational organization, was forced to cancel the annual fundraiser Unbridled. BlixxHorses has provided interactive, therapeutic non-riding programs since 2007. On April 23, the event is back.

Advertisement

This year there are several ways to participate: The first event, the Open Barn will be hosted from 11 a.m. to noon. It will be followed by the fundraiser which lasts until 1:30 p.m.

Included in the festivities is music, a light brunch, compliments of Panera Bread in Biddeford, Sebago Brewing in Kennebunk and Lyman Variety.

In addition there will be a silent auction, introductions to the horses, and a birthday celebration for Lexxie, who will turn 23, Fritz, who is 30, and Blue, RIP, the grey thoroughbred racehorse and inspiration for our work. There will also be annual Blessing of the Animals. The event will also include international dancing led by instructor Barbara Merson.

Donors for Unbridled include: Shaws of Sanford, Dutch Bakery for the carrot cake; and Kennebunk Savings Bank. BlixxHorses invites visitors to learn about domestic horses at 5 Portage Way, West Kennebunk.

For more information, visit BlixxHorses on Facebook page or leave a voicemail at 207-985-1994.

Land trust’s Earth Day online auction is April 21-28

Advertisement

The Kennebunk Land Trust is holding its 23rd annual Earth Day Auction fundraiser, online from April 21-28. The event brings together hundreds of bidders, donors, and local items from restaurants, clothiers, jewelers, artists, experiences, and more. Kennebunk Land Trust is a nonprofit in Kennebunk conserving and stewarding land for public use and environmental benefit.

Participation helps the trust protect the environment and wildlife habitat. For the auction website, visit https://kennebunklandtrust.org/auction/. To donate and item, contact the trust at [email protected]

Kennebunk Land Trust was founded in 1972 to preserve and protect significant natural spaces in the Kennebunk area. The trust has preserved over 3,400 acres of forest, fields and waterways and holds educational and community events to promote natural resource protection and inspire others through nature. The trust is a member-based organization and relies on the community to achieve its mission. For more information, visit www.kennebunklandtrust.org.

Presenting Sponsor for the auction is Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution; Principal Partner is Kennebunk Savings Bank; and Partner Sponsor HM Payson; as well as Dowand Coulombe; Kennebunk Fish and Game Club; Mousam River Dentistry; Tricia Gallagher, Kennebunk Beach Realty; and The Village magazine.

Republican meeting set for April 19

Kennebunk GOP chair Jared Hirshfield and Wells chair Nancy Ford invite all Kennebunk and Wells Republicans to the next monthly meeting of the Kennebunk/Wells GOP Town Committees on Wednesday, April 19. 6:30 to 8 p.m., at 99 York St. (Route 1), Kennebunk. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Discussion will be on the topic of upcoming town/school board elections and volunteer positions on town committees. For more information, email [email protected] or call 207-558-2471

Space race discussion scheduled

The next public meeting of the Association of Former Intelligence Officers will be held at Kennebunk High School’s Economos Lecture Hall at 88 Fletcher St. in Kennebunk on Saturday, April 15, at 2 p.m. The speaker, John Doughty, has experience in leading his firm’s research effort and specializes in energy, economics, and geopolitical market trends.

At the beginning of the space era with Sputnik’s launch, the United States was involved in a race with the Soviet Union. Today a new race has come forth as space has become more affordable with the decline of launch and equipment costs. This has fueled a thriving space industry with dozens of companies and countries exploring ways to use the last frontier. China is challenging the United States’ primacy in space, and it is becoming more militarized as some countries have deployed counterspace systems.

Doughty will discuss the commercial and security aspects of the new space race as well as well as some of the major space exploration programs.

For more information, call Bob Dyer at 207-985-3634.

Advertisement

Planeteers of Southern Maine plan clothing drive

On Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Planeteers of Southern Maine, in collaboration with The New School and Helpsy, will host a clothing/textile drive. Collections will take place at The New School – 38 York St. (Route 1) in Kennebunk. No early-bird donations will be accepted.

According to a news release, “The event will raise funds for community actions that lead to a more sustainable way of life. If you’d like to contribute to doing something positive for the environment, please stop by with your “discards” As a clothing collection company and a certified B corporation with an environmental goal to extend the useful life of clothing, Helpsy partners with municipalities and organizations across 10 states to collect unwanted clothing while giving back to the communities they serve. In 2022, Helpsy paid over $500,000 to charities for collection partnerships and saved municipalities over $1.5 million in disposal fees and donated over 28,000 coats to those in need.”

“We are dedicated to changing the way people think about clothing recycling while adhering to the highest level of social and environmental performance” says Dan Green, co-founder and CEO, in the email. “Helpsy’s mission is to keep clothes out of the trash.”

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, textile waste is the fastest growing waste stream in the United States, occupying nearly 5 percent of all landfill space, which is why Helpsy is committed to working with organizations, such as the Planeteers of Southern Maine, in order to give clothing the longest life possible. In 2022, Helpsy collected 30 million pounds of clothing.

With the goal of reusing, reselling, and repurposing the clothing they collect, Helpsy accepts clean, dry, and bagged clothing and fashion accessories, including dresses, shirts, pants, suits, coats, gloves, hats, belts, ties, scarves, wallets, purses, backpacks, luggage, shoes, towels, bedding (except pillows), costumes, stuffed animals, curtains, placemats, tablecloths, and other household textiles. Every item should be clean, dry and odorless. Helpsy does not accept rugs, bathmats, or bed pillows.

Advertisement

For more information, email [email protected]

Lego Club meets at Kennebunk Free Library

Kennebunk Free Library is offering a Lego Club for children ages 4 and older. Lego Club will meet on Thursday, April 20, from 3:45-4:30 p.m. Participants will build new creations or ask the librarian for a challenge to complete. All Lego blocks will be supplied. Participants are asked to not bring their own Legos. Registration is appreciated.

Lego Club is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St., Kennebunk. For more information or to register, call 985-2173, ext. 108 or register online.

Historical society bean supper is April 29

The Arundel Historical Society will host a baked bean and pasta supper on April 29 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. It will be held at the M.L. Day School gym. Mildred L. Day School is on Limerick Road in Arundel.

Advertisement

The supper will feature two types of beans, bac and cheese, American chop suey, hot dogs, coleslaw, bread/rolls, homemade desserts, drinks, and coffee with take-out available. Donation of $8/person; children 5 and and younger eat free.

Historical displays will be shown and the annual spring raffle calendar will be available. The supper benefits the Arundel Historical Society and is a family-friendly event. All are welcome. For more information, call 207- 283-9699.

Graves Library announces April event

Musical matinee: All are welcome to attend a musical movie matinee event Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. Participants are asked to use the parking lot entrance. For more information, call 207-967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Birding session with avian field researcher planned

Advertisement

Kennebunk Free Library will host a birding discussion on Monday, April 24 at 6 p.m. The featured guest is Debbie Lyons, who will share data and photographs from birding excursions.

Lyons, a lead mentor for White Pine Programs, is a Level 2 tracker and multi-year avian field researcher for the Maine Bird Atlas project. She will share some of the ways she has learned to read the story of the birds’ sounds and signs. The program is sponsored by White Pine Programs, Arundel Conservation Trust and Kennebunk Free Library.

Lyons has a bachelor’s degree in environmental science from New England College and an master’s in environmental education from the University of New Hampshire. The past three summers she joined the Maine Bird Atlas team helping to complete the state’s five-year study on all bird populations in the state. The study included point counts, marsh bird surveys, nightjar surveys, and bird audio analysis.

Registration is appreciated, but not required. Register through the calendar on the Kennebunk Free Library website or call the adult circulation desk at the library. The program is free and wheelchair accessible. For more information, call 207-985-2173 or email [email protected]

Celebrate National Poetry Month at the library

Kennebunk Free Library will host a poetry reading on Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m. in the Walker Room. Local poets will read their works and poetry lovers will read some of their favorites written by others. Those interested in reading poetry, original or personal favorites, should call the library or register through the calendar on the website to sign up for a five-minute time slot.

For more information call 207-985-2173 or email [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: