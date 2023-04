While I was thankful that the Legislature put in this program for people over 65, I didn’t understand why people who had money were allowed in this program.

It gave me a chance to put away some money for my leaky roof, and in time get my house insulated. I hope the Legislature will take into consideration Mainers that this program helps.

Property taxes have kept people down for a long time.

Margo Lodge-Seven Oakes

Peaks Island

