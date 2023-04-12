March was Endometriosis Awareness Month. Chances are that some people have never heard of it, unless they or someone they care about suffers from it.

Endometriosis affects at least 10% of females. Often, symptoms are attributed to other conditions; an accurate diagnosis can take years. As with other diseases, symptoms vary depending upon the stage of disease, and every case is unique. It is a complex condition that, at its worst, completely upends the lives of girls and women who suffer from it. It is painful. It is relentless. It is cruel. Endometriosis often requires surgery; for some, multiple surgeries.

My daughter suffers from a late stage and requires specialized surgery. Unfortunately, not a single doctor in Maine can do it. Waiting lists for out-of-state, qualified surgeons are long. Pain, that is managed with numerous oral medications, can flare out of control, requiring frequent trips to the ER. Trust me when I say that everything good in her life is on hold for as long as she must wait for surgery. It is heartbreaking.

If a disease can be so destructive, shouldn’t people should be aware of it? Hopefully, now they are.

Madeline Akeley

South Portland

