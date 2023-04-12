March was Endometriosis Awareness Month. Chances are that some people have never heard of it, unless they or someone they care about suffers from it.
Endometriosis affects at least 10% of females. Often, symptoms are attributed to other conditions; an accurate diagnosis can take years. As with other diseases, symptoms vary depending upon the stage of disease, and every case is unique. It is a complex condition that, at its worst, completely upends the lives of girls and women who suffer from it. It is painful. It is relentless. It is cruel. Endometriosis often requires surgery; for some, multiple surgeries.
My daughter suffers from a late stage and requires specialized surgery. Unfortunately, not a single doctor in Maine can do it. Waiting lists for out-of-state, qualified surgeons are long. Pain, that is managed with numerous oral medications, can flare out of control, requiring frequent trips to the ER. Trust me when I say that everything good in her life is on hold for as long as she must wait for surgery. It is heartbreaking.
If a disease can be so destructive, shouldn’t people should be aware of it? Hopefully, now they are.
Madeline Akeley
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.