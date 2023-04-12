Years ago, it was said that abortion should be safe, legal and rare. Today, abortion is anything but.
One area where abortion is still rare is when the baby is able to live outside the womb. Most Mainers don’t support late-term abortion because they understand that it ends an innocent human life. Let’s keep late-term abortion rare.
There is a bill in the Maine Legislature that seeks to allow abortion any time before birth. Please contact our lawmakers in Augusta and ask them to vote “no.”
Rob Poissant
Gorham
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.