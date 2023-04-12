Years ago, it was said that abortion should be safe, legal and rare. Today, abortion is anything but.

One area where abortion is still rare is when the baby is able to live outside the womb. Most Mainers don’t support late-term abortion because they understand that it ends an innocent human life. Let’s keep late-term abortion rare.

There is a bill in the Maine Legislature that seeks to allow abortion any time before birth. Please contact our lawmakers in Augusta and ask them to vote “no.”

Rob Poissant

Gorham

