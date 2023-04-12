CLEVELAND — Oswaldo Cabrera hit a tie-breaking, two-out double in the ninth inning off Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase and the New York Yankees survived a nerve-racking finish for a 4-3 win over the Guardians on Wednesday.

Cabrera’s shot to right off Clase (1-1) scored pinch-runner Gleybar Torres, who came in after Giancarlo Stanton reached on an infield single. Torres went to second on shortstop Amed Rosario’s throwing error.

Yankees closer Clay Holmes loaded the bases in the ninth on a hit batter and two walks before striking out Rosario for the final out and his fourth save. Wandy Peralta (1-0) pithed a hitless eighth for the win.

New York has won its first four series for the third time in 20 years, taking two of three in each.

The series finale included Yankees Manager Aaron Boone being ejected in the first inning following a confusing and controversial play, and second base umpire Larry Vanover getting struck in the face by a relay throw in the fifth. Vanover is being evaluated for a concussion and other injuries at a hospital.

Franchy Cordero homered again for the Yankees, his fourth of the season tying the score 3-3 in the seventh. Cordero was signed by New York at the end of March after Baltimore released him.

New York’s Aaron Judge went 0 for 3 but drew a walk to extend his on-base streak to 44 games, the longest in the majors since Paul Goldschmidt’s 46 games for St. Louis last season.

TWINS 3, WHITE SOX 1: Sonny Gray threw five scoreless innings in a third straight strong start to open the season for Minnesota, outdueling Lucas Giolito to beat visiting Chicago.

Minnesota shortstop Kyle Farmer left the game in the fourth after being hit in the face with a fastball from Giolito.

Farmer was scheduled for oral surgery to realign four teeth and repair a laceration around his jaw. Manager Rocco Baldelli said the initial diagnosis revealed no fracture.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 5, PADRES 2: Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso homered, David Robertson got four key outs and New York beat visiting San Diego.

Leading off the third against Blake Snell, Lindor tied the score 2-2 with a homer down the left-field line. Alonso put the Mets ahead with a solo shot in the fifth.

INTERLEAGUE

ASTROS 7, PIRATES 0: José Urquidy scattered two hits over six innings, rookie Corey Julks hit the first home run of his big league career and Houston won at Pittsburgh.

Urquidy (1-0) allowed singles by Carlos Santana and Jack Suwinski as the reigning champions took 2 of 3 in their first visit to Pittsburgh since 2013. Urquidy struck out two and walked three.

NOTES

RANGERS: Shortstop Corey Seager will miss at least four weeks after being placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain after getting hurt running the bases.

General Manager Chris Young said Seager had a Grade 2 strain. Seager got hurt in the fifth inning of Tuesday night’s game against Kansas City.

CUBS: All-Star outfielder Ian Happ and the Cubs agreed to a $61 million, three-year contract covering 2024-26.

ROCKIES: Starter Germán Márquez was placed on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his right forearm.

Márquez left his start Monday night against St. Louis after experiencing tightness in the middle of his forearm while warming up for the sixth inning. He is 2-1 this season with a 4.41 ERA.

METS: Closer Edwin Díaz hopes to return this season from a torn right patella tendon.

“I’m feeling great,” Díaz said in his first comments since he was hurt March 15 while celebrating Puerto Rico’s 5-2 victory over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. “We are working hard to see if I can come back as soon as possible. But everything’s going in the right direction. The doctors say I’m doing great.”

The usual timeline for a return from a torn patella tendon is eight months, though Mets GM Billy Eppler said some players have returned in six.

BEER SALES: Thanks to the pitch clock, the action is moving much faster at Major League Baseball games.

It also means a little less time for fans to enjoy a frosty adult beverage.

To combat that time crunch, at least four teams — the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers — have extended alcohol sales through the eighth inning this season. Others, like the Miami Marlins and New York Mets, still have seventh-inning cutoffs, but haven’t ruled out changes.

