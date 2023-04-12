TORONTO — Zach LaVine scored 39 points, DeMar DeRozan had 23 against his former team, and the Chicago Bulls overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors 109-105 in a play-in game Wednesday night.

The Bulls will visit the Miami Heat on Friday night for the chance to earn the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference playoff bracket, and a first-round playoff matchup with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Nikola Vucevic had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulls, who trailed 66-47 in the third quarter but took the lead by making 4 of 7 attempts from 3-point range in the fourth. Chicago shot 3 for 19 from distance through the first three quarters.

Fred VanVleet had 26 points and 12 rebounds and Pascal Siakam scored 32 points, but Toronto’s season ended in disappointment as the Raptors went 18 for 36 at the free-throw line. Toronto missed six attempts from the line in the fourth quarter. Siakam went to the line with a chance to tie the game with 12 seconds left but missed 2 of 3 attempts.

NOTES

PELICANS: Reserve forward Larry Nance Jr. was scratched from the lineup for a Western Conference play-in game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Advertisement

Nance hurt his ankle during New Orleans’ regular-season finale, a loss Sunday at Minnesota that relegated the Pelicans to the conference’s ninth seed. The No. 9 and 10 seeds must go 2-0 in play-in games to advance to the first round of the playoffs as an eighth seed.

Nance has started just once this season but has been among the Pelicans’ most prominent front-court reserves during the 65 games in which he’s played, averaging 6.8 points and 5.4 rebounds in 21.2 minutes per game.

76ERS: Philadelphia officials announced “an independent and comprehensive evaluation” of the 76ers’ proposal to build a $1.3 billion sports arena next to the city’s Chinatown neighborhood, an idea that’s drawn strong opposition from some Chinatown residents and leaders.

Mayor Jim Kenney called the proposal announced last summer “an exciting opportunity” but said officials must understand the impact it may have on the surrounding communities before any plans move forward.”

In the coming months, he said, city and public agency partners, as well as third-party consultants will complete technical studies on the feasibility and impacts of such an arena in the proposed location.

The 76ers’ current home is in south Philadelphia, a few miles from downtown, along with most of the city’s other pro teams. Supporters say the proposed arena, to be based around public transit, would bring needed investment and development, with a “world-class sports and entertainment hub” envisioned nearby.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »