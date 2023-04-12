MEDIA

Former Portland Press Herald sports columnist Steve Solloway heads a 10-person class that will be inducted into the Maine Principals’ Association’s Hall of Excellence on May 25 at the Augusta Civic Center.

Solloway worked at the Kennebec Journal before becoming the primary sports columnist for the Portland Press Herald and Maine Sunday Telegram. He is the second media member inducted to the MPA’s hall in its 10-year existence, joining radio broadcaster George Hale who was part of the 2022 class.

Other class of 2023 inductees include Messalonskee High track and field standout Jesse Labreck, who won four girls’ Class A titles and set three records at the 2008 state meet, and Ellsworth’s Jack Scott, who was an all-New England basketball player in 1953 and 1954; Aroostook County administrators Wayne Quint and Roger Shaw; coaches Ian Wilson and the late Harold “Tank” Violette; and athletic trainer Phil Mateja. Two long-time officials, John Casavola and Al Halliday will be inducted posthumously.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Steven Drummond, the vice president of football operations for the Carolina Panthers, resigned. Drummond was the highest-ranking Black official on the football side of the organization, ranking only behind GM Scott Fitterer and assistant general manager Dan Morgan.

Drummond had essentially served at owner David Tepper’s right hand man since taking over the VP role in 2021.

He is the latest in a stream of executives who have left the Panthers or Tepper Sports and Entertainment, following former CEO of Tepper Sports Nick Kelly, who resigned in 2020, and Panthers President Tom Glick, who left in 2021.

• Cleveland Browns second-year defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor assault charge earlier this week for allegedly causing bodily harm to a woman he was dating.

According to Harris County court records, Winfrey was arrested at 7 p.m. Monday and charged with one count of assault. He was freed on $1,000 bond and told not to have contact with the complainant.

A Browns spokesman said the team “was aware of the situation and gathering more information.”

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Zane Smith will replace suspended Cup Series driver Cody Ware and drive the No. 51 Ford this weekend for Rick Ware Racing at Martinsville Speedway.

NASCAR suspended Ware indefinitely on Monday after he was arrested on charges of assault on a female and assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury.

• Chase Elliott will return to racing this weekend at Martinsville Speedway after he missed the last six NASCAR Cup races with a broken left leg.

The 27-year-old Elliott was injured in a snowboarding accident in Colorado. The 2020 Cup Series champion rehabilitated in Colorado before returning to his home in Dawsonville, Georgia, in late March to continue physical therapy.

TENNIS

MONTE CARLO MASTERS: Fourth-seeded Casper Ruud extended his winning streak on clay to nine matches to reach the third round at Monaco.

The 2022 French Open runner-up was made to work hard by Botic van de Zandschulp in his opening match at the Country Club before winning 7-5, 7-6 (1) on the slow surface.

Third-seeded Daniil Medvedev made a clinical start to his clay-court season, edging Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 6-2 to set up a meeting with 13th-seeded Alexander Zverev.

Among those advancing to the third round were seventh-seeded Jannik Sinner, No. 8 seed Taylor Fritz, and Lorenzo Musetti, who got past fellow Italian Luca Nardi 6-0, 6-0. The quick win earned Musetti the right to take on top-ranked Novak Djokovic.

