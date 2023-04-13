Zane Aguiar, Freeport senior pitcher: Aguiar steps into Blaine Cockburn’s shoes as the pitcher atop the Falcons’ rotation. He pitched well last season as the No. 3 starter for a Freeport team that won its third straight Class B South title.
Marky Axelsen, Greely junior third base/pitcher: The Rangers lost two star pitchers, but might still have the Western Maine Conference’s best all-around player in Axelsen. He batted .453 with four home runs last year, drove in 21 runs and scored 26.
Gavin Baillargeon, Morse senior shortstop/pitcher: An excellent athlete, Baillargeon batted .308 last year while dominating on the mound, throwing two no-hitters and holding hitters to a .091 batting average.
Henry Bibeau, Portland senior shortstop/pitcher: A Varsity Maine All-State and first-team all-SMAA selection, Bibeau is back as one of the area’s best shortstops. He batted .480 last season and drove in 23 runs.
Carson Black, Sacopee Valley senior pitcher/infield: Few players in Class C match Black’s all-around ability. He struck out 66 in 44 2/3 innings last year while compiling a 1.88 ERA, and hit .477 with six homers, 21 RBI and 16 steals.
Jacob Chadbourne, Lake Region senior shortstop/pitcher: Chadbourne batted .313 with 16 RBI last year, and was also one of the top two pitchers alongside freshman Brock Gibbons for a team that made the playoffs.
Brian Connolly, Cheverus junior shortstop/pitcher: Featuring a strong arm and potent bat, Connolly has committed to play baseball at Wake Forest University. Injuries slowed him last year, but he and the Stags are looking forward to a healthy season.
Eli Cowperthwaite, Falmouth senior pitcher/outfield: Cowperthwaite was a second-team all-SMAA pitcher, going 3-1 with a 2.85 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings. He’ll be the ace of a strong team.
Quinn Dillon, Gorham senior second base: The returning first-team All-SMAA selection will be a key piece on what could be a very good team. He hit .340 last year and scored 16 runs.
Ben Eugley, Westbrook senior pitcher/utility: The Blue Blazes aim to be a contender in the SMAA again, and Eugley is a big reason why. He went 5-2 with a 1.28 ERA last year. As a 49-pitch shutout versus Sanford showed, he’s efficient and lives in the strike zone.
Shea Farrell, Mt. Ararat senior pitcher/catcher: Farrell is back as the Eagles’ hard-throwing No. 1 pitcher, and he can also hit, evidenced by a .358 batting average last season. He plans to play at Wheaton (Mass.) College.
Hayden Furber, Kennebunk senior first base/outfield: Furber was a first-team all-SMAA selection in the outfield after batting .489 with 22 hits and 15 RBI.
Richie Gilboy, South Portland senior utility: In addition to his bat (.410 average last season, 12 RBI), Gilboy provides the title-hopeful Red Riots with versatility. In addition to serving as the team’s primary catcher, he can pitch or play the infield.
Brody Gullison, York junior shortstop: Gullison turned heads as a sophomore with an ability to hit for power and average. He batted .426 while slugging four home runs and compiling 11 extra-base hits en route to first-team all-WMC honors.
Andrew Heffernan, South Portland senior pitcher: A returning Varsity Maine All-State pick, Heffernan is the Red Riots’ ace. He went 6-2 with a 0.65 ERA last year and batted .328.
Matthew Holbrook, Medomak Valley senior pitcher: A returning first-team all-KVAC selection, Holbrook will look to lead the Panthers back to the playoffs after a strong season.
Josh Kopetski, Thornton Academy senior pitcher: The lefty and first-team all-SMAA pick was 9-0 with a 0.67 ERA last year, striking out 65 and allowing a .141 batting average. He’ll play next year at the University of Rhode Island.
Ian Libby, Gray-New Gloucester senior pitcher: Libby was a second-team all-WMC selection as a pitcher and will be the ace for a team looking to improve on last year’s 4-12 mark. He’ll play next year at the University of Southern Maine.
Sam Lowenstein, Yarmouth junior pitcher: Lowenstein was a second-team all-WMC selection after he went 5-2 with a 1.76 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings. He’ll be someone the Clippers lean on as they eye a deep run in Class B.
Quinn MacDonald, Kennebunk senior pitcher/first base: The Varsity Maine All-State selection was terrific for the Rams last season, going 5-1 with a 0.92 ERA, striking out 85.
Wyatt Nadeau, Gorham sophomore pitcher: With his 6-foot-6 frame and a fastball that touches 90 miles per hour, Nadeau will be one of the area’s most imposing pitchers. He has committed to a baseball scholarship from Vanderbilt University.
Daxton St. Hilaire, Waynflete/NYA senior shortstop: Along with brother Cooper, St. Hilaire will be an integral piece for Waynflete/NYA. His .439 batting average, 20 runs and 13 steals led the team last year, as did his 1.053 OPS.
Curtis Sullivan, Cape Elizabeth pitcher: The senior left-hander was a first-team all-WMC selection after helping to lead the Capers to the Class B South semifinals.
Erik Swenson, Scarborough sophomore pitcher: Swenson pitched 37 innings, the most of any returning Scarborough pitcher, as a freshman. He should emerge as one of the SMAA’s top pitchers.
Zach Stacy, Traip Academy senior pitcher/catcher: Stacy was as consistent as it gets in the batter’s box last season, hitting .453 and earning first-team all-WMC recognition.
