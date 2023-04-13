If you’re looking for a comfort meal to get you through to barbeque and picnic season, this is it. Don’t be intimidated by the long ingredient lists. I wager that most of these items are in your pantry right now, waiting to feel useful. If not you can easily substitute here and there. Use your imagination and go for it.

This is the first turkey meatloaf I’ve made in my entire life and I was really surprised by how yummy it was. Since the quality of ground turkey can fluctuate as much as oven temperatures, use your own judgment in the timing so that your meatloaf is completely cooked in the middle but not dried out. Check it after 30 minutes and go from there.

These creamy ranch potatoes are the perfect go-with when it comes to serving a meal bursting with flavor. Keep this side dish in mind for summer cookouts, substituting two chopped scallions and fresh herbs for the onions and dried herbs and omitting the butter. Serve chilled.

If brownies are served in heaven, these are the ones. They are so fudgy and rich, with the top crackled just so. Make them immediately – I predict you’ll abandon all other recipes for this perfect one.

Turkey loaf

Olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

1 garlic clove, minced

1 medium carrot, diced

1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs

1/4 cup chicken broth

1/2 tablespoon tomato paste

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon dried parsley

1 egg

1 pound ground turkey (light and dark meat)

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon fresh ground pepper

Lightly coat a loaf pan with olive oil. Heat a small skillet over medium heat. Add a teaspoon of olive oil and add vegetables, stirring and cooking until soft, about 7 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl.

Add breadcrumbs, broth, tomato paste, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, parsley, salt and pepper to the bowl. Stir to combine. Beat egg into breadcrumb mixture with a fork, then add turkey. Pat the mixture into the loaf pan.

Bake for 20 minutes, then remove from oven and pour off any liquid/grease if needed. Spoon glaze over top of meatloaf and continue to bake 20-30 more minutes or until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees. Allow the meatloaf to rest for 5 minutes before cutting.

Yield: 4 servings

Glaze

2 tablespoons ketchup

1 tablespoon molasses

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon Tabasco sauce

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Kosher salt and fresh ground pepper

Combine all ingredients in a small bowl.

Ranch potatoes

1 1/2 pounds small potatoes

1/4 cup heavy cream

1 garlic clove, minced

3 tablespoons butter

1-2 tablespoons dried or fresh red onion

1/3 cup Greek yogurt or sour cream

2 teaspoons white vinegar

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

Fresh ground black pepper, to taste

2 teaspoons dill

2 teaspoons parsley

In a large saucepan, simmer potatoes in salted water for 20 minutes or until done. Keep them warm in a covered bowl while making the sauce.

In the same pan, heat cream and garlic until simmering. Remove pan from the heat and whisk in butter until it melts. Stir in onions, yogurt and vinegar. Season with salt and pepper and add herbs.

Smash potatoes into chunks with a fork, then fold cream into potatoes.

Yield: 4 servings

Condensed milk brownies

4 ounces unsweetened chocolate, chopped

12 tablespoons butter, plus more for greasing pan

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup dark brown sugar, packed

2 1/2 teaspoons vanilla

2 large eggs plus 1 large egg yolk at room temperature

1/2 cup flour

1/4 cup cocoa

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup chocolate chips

Flaky sea salt, optional

Grease an 8-by-8-inch square pan with butter. Line all sides with parchment paper, leaving an overhang on at least two sides. Butter the parchment paper well.

In a medium saucepan, melt butter and sweetened condensed milk over medium heat. Stir often until butter has melted. Remove from heat.

Add chopped unsweetened chocolate to the melted butter mixture. Stir until chocolate has melted. Set aside and allow to cool slightly.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In the bowl of an electric mixer or a large bowl if using a handheld mixer, beat sugars, eggs, egg yolk and vanilla on medium high for 3 minutes.

Stir in slightly cooled butter-chocolate mixture into egg mixture. Sift in cocoa powder, salt and flour. Stir until just combined. Avoid overmixing.

Pour mixture into prepared baking pan. Sprinkle chocolate chips on top and with sea salt if using. Bake 30-40 minutes, testing until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean. Remove from oven and cool completely in pan. Remove from pan and cut into squares.

Yield: 16 brownies

