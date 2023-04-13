Bike safety rodeo

The Gorham Recreation Department and the Bicycle Coalition of Maine are sponsoring a bicycle safety rodeo from 1-3 p.m. April 22 in the parking lot at Gorham Middle School, 106 Weeks Road.

The event for children for ages 3-10 will include a helmet check, bike mechanical check, skill course and bike helmet raffle.

For more information or to register, visit gorhamrec.com or call the Recreation Department at 222-1630.

Gorham Cleans Up

Spring is here and it’s time for Gorham’s annual clean up in honor of Earth Day.

Gorham Cleans Up is set for 8-11 a.m. April 23.The focus will be on Libby Avenue and State Street along with the village and Cherry Hill. For more details and to volunteer, visit the Gorham Conservation Commission Facebook page or email [email protected]

Beware of fisher cats

Fisher cats have been sighted recently in Gorham, according to posts on Facebook.

They’ve been seen on Dingley Spring, Shaws Mill and Flaggy Meadow roads. One resident posted that their dog chased one across their lawn.

Fisher cats, members of the weasel family according to the Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Department, are known to be predators of small animals like rabbits and rodents and even porcupines.

Spring brush drop-off

Gorham Public Works will accept brush from Gorham residents from 8 a.m. to noon May 6 and May 20 at 80 Huston Road.

The drop-off is for residents only and stumps are not allowed.

Leaves and grass clippings will be accepted throughout the season. For more information, call 222-4950.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on April 11, 1973, that Leon Wing was president of the White Rock Community Club and Roger Gagnon vice president.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Treasury Department reported on April 6 that the U.S. public debt was $31,458,834,911,726.06.

