Dr. Anthony Pastore has joined the Windham primary care practice of Northern Light Mercy Hospital. He holds a medical degree from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in Biddeford, and is board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. Prior to joining Northern Light Mercy Primary Care, Pastore completed his family medicine residency at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Casco Bay Island Transit District, which operates the Casco Bay Lines ferry service, has hired Laurie Bowie as director of finance and human resources. Prior to her new role, Bowie served as director of finance and administration at the Maine Development Foundation. She has also held leadership positions at the Maine chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, including executive director, director of operations and director of finance.

Maine Medical Partners has added six physicians to its staff.

• Dr. Rhianon Liu has joined Maine Medical Center in the palliative care department. Previously, Liu held a fellowship in hospice and palliative medicine at Scripps/University of California San Diego. She completed her medical training at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

• Dr. Tiffani McDonough has joined Maine Medical Partners – Neurology in Scarborough. Previously, McDonough practiced as an attending physician in epilepsy and neonatal neurology at the Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. She holds a medical degree from Weill Medical College at Cornell University.

• Dr. Katherine McDonald has joined Maine Medical Partners – Women’s Health in South Portland. She comes to her new role after serving as a teaching associate in obstetrics and gynecology at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra University/Northwell Health. McDonald completed her medical training at the Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University.

• Dr. Lindsay Dale has also joined Maine Medical Partners – Women’s Health. Recently, Dale served as a visiting instructor of family planning in the obstetrics and gynecology department at the University of New Mexico. She completed her medical training and residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Virginia Commonwealth University, and holds a Master of Science degree in clinical research from the University of New Mexico School of Medicine.

• Dr. Catherine Monigan recently joined Maine Medical Partners – Neurology in Scarborough. Previously, Monigan completed a fellowship in clinical neurophysiology at Massachusetts General Hospital. She earned her medical degree at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in Biddeford. Monigan is board-certified in psychiatry and neurology.

• Dr. Lily Wang has joined Maine Medical Partners – Urology. Previously, Dr. Wang practiced as a pediatric urologist at Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera, California. She is board-certified in urology, and earned her medical degree from Columbia University School of Medicine.

Huqiu Zhang, a senior chemist with Cumberland-based Sevee & Maher Engineers, has been named a principal of the environmental and civil engineering firm and a member of its owner-manager team. Zhang joined the firm in 2020, bringing over 25 years of international experience in regulatory compliance for consumer product chemical safety, food contact and food packaging. She holds a doctorate in organic chemistry from the University of Tennessee.

Pine State Trading Co., a Gardiner-based beverage distributor, has promoted Garrett Grunewald to president and has hired Sarah Stanley as executive director of finance. Grunewald previously served as the company’s chief financial officer. He will report to co-owner Nick Alberding, who will remain CEO and chairman of the board. Stanley comes to Pine State from Precision Cutting Technologies, a division of Alleghany Capital in Saco, where she served as division controller. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a certificate in accounting from the University of Southern Maine, and a master’s degree in accounting and taxation from Southern New Hampshire University.

