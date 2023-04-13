BATH / LITTLE DEER ISLE – Glenwood L. Eaton, 77, passed away on April 3, 2023, after a long battle with cancer.

He was born on Aug. 19, 1945 in Castine. He was the son of Milton Eaton and Dora Eaton Hutchinson.

Glen was a master when working with sheet metal. He owned a sheet metal shop in Ellsworth for many years. He often designed unique pieces and brought back to “top notch” condition several antiquities. He retired from Bath Iron Works.

In recent years, he had an industrial sewing machine and made incredible canvas bags and signs that would rival the best. He was a member of Episcopal Church in Bath.

He is survived by sons Milton “Todd” Eaton and his wife, Izabela, of Poland, Blake Eaton and his wife, Wendy, of Blue Hill and a daughter, Morgan Eaton, of California; as well as four grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters, Bonnie McPike of Hampden, Elaine Booker of Rockport, and Margaret Hutchinson of Deer Isle and a brother, James Eaton, of Little Deer Isle.

He was predeceased by the mother of his children, Ellen Andrews Eaton.

A family committal service will be announced this summer.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous