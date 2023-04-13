SCARBOROUGH – Karen Lee (Axelsen) Maxell Pacillo, 71, of Scarborough, died April 11, 2023 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice Center after a brief battle with cancer.

Born June 2, 1951 in Portland, the daughter of the late Theodore J. Axelsen, Sr. and Juanita (Lock) Axelsen, she was a 1969 graduate of Deering High School, Portland. While still in high school, she was named the Bangor Daily News Outstanding Artist, for which she received a scholarship to a summer art program at the University of Maine in Orono. She went on to study art education at the University of Maine Portland-Gorham (now University of Southern Maine).

Following graduation, Karen led a pilot program in Washington, D.C., using the arts to teach math and science, then taught art for 24 years in Westbrook schools. She inspired thousands of students and was known for her interdisciplinary approach, which connected art and literacy. She was active on numerous boards, committees, and associations in her field, including the Department of Education’s Committee of Visual and Performing Arts Assessment, for which she developed local, regional, and national workshops for more than a decade. In 2002, she won Maine Art Educator of the Year. She also served several years as the president of her union and was respected as a fierce negotiator and advocate.

Throughout her career and two decades of retirement, she kept up her creative practice, working in oils, acrylics, mixed media, and textile arts, as well as creating original jewelry. She was a passionate fan of karaoke, known for her sparkling stage presence, and loved musical theater. She founded the Casco Bay Cloggers, through which she taught hundreds of dancers, created original choreography, and performed all over New England. When she was abruptly widowed at 43, Karen decided life was short and she wanted to travel. She went on to visit more than 20 countries, often with groups of family and friends. She was a longtime member of the Elks Club and a frequent visitor to the Italian Heritage Center.

Predeceased by her parents; first husband, Bruce F. Maxell; and brother, Theodore “Ted” Axelsen, Jr.

She is survived by her husband, George Pacillo of Scarborough; son, Jeremy Maxell and wife Julie of Scarborough, daughter, Sarah L. Maxell Crosby and husband Dan of White River Junction, Vt., son Zach Maxell and wife Maria of Holly Springs, N.C.; and grandchildren Leah, Ryan, Dexter, Henry, and Charlotte “Charlie”.

Visiting hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, April 17, at Jones, Rich & Barnes, 199 Woodford St., Portland. Private burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Karen’s online guest book.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the 5p- Society (fivepminus.org/donate).

