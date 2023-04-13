Pacillo, Karen Lee (Axelsen) Maxell 71, of Scarborough, April 11, in Scarborough. Visit 4-7 p.m., April 17, Jones, Rich & Barnes, Portland. Private burial. Celebration of Life this summer.
