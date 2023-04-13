JENSEN BEACH, Fla. – April 9, 2022, Richard Alan Quinby died from cancer at 68. Rick was born in Chappaqua, N.Y., Nov. 26, 1953 to David and Joanne Quinby.

After working as a newspaper reporter and tennis pro he came to Maine to be part of a family business centered on Peaks Island, where in his off time he volunteered helping refugees. This passion took him to southern Asia and Africa where among other duties he oversaw USAID operations in Ethiopia and surrounding area, spending over 20 years abroad.

He leaves behind a daughter, Christine; and two granddaughters; his mother, Joanne; brother, David and sister, Karla Kipp; uncle, Alan Quinby, aunt, Sally Shepard; and many dear cousins and friends, most notably Ed and Linda Mangini, and Pam Kaiser who rallied to Richard’s aid after he was diagnosed with cancer.

