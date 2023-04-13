Andrew Clemons had three hits and Ryan Staples drove in three runs to lead Mt. Ararat to a 7-5 win Thursday at Freeport on the opening day of Maine’s spring sports season.

Ethan Barry also collected two hits for Mt. Ararat, which reached the Class A North final last season. The Eagles built a 6-0 lead with the help for a four-run third.

Gus Hollen led Freeport, the three-time defending Class B South champion, with three hits. The Falcons rallied with three runs in the seventh but left the potential tying run on second base.

CAPE ELIZABETH 7, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 1: Gabe Harmon went 4 for 4 with a triple and scored three runs as the Capers defeated the Seagulls in Cape Elizabeth.

Owen Tighe contributed two hits and two RBI.

Curtis Sullivan threw a three-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one.

SOFTBALL

ST. DOMINIC 7, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 2: Kassidy Cote had two hits and two RBI for the Saints in a win against the Seagulls in Auburn.

Sophia Franciose had a pair of hits for St. Dom’s. Ellia Dick and Emily Andrews each hit a double, and Maddie Andrews went the distance in the circle, allowing two hits and striking out 12.

Hanna Webber drove in both runs for Old Orchard Beach.

SOUTH PORTLAND/WESTBROOK 16, MASSABESIC 5: Andrea DiMauro went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBI and struck out five over five innings, leading the Red Riots to a win over the Mustangs in Waterboro.

Delaney Whitten, Chloe Whitten and Ella Nickerson also had three hits, with Delaney recording a homer and four RBI.

Candice Daigle and Emilia Theriault led Massabesic with two hits and an RBI.

POLAND 15, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 5: Nicole Rioux broke a 5-5 tie with a two-run single in the fourth inning, sparking a 10-run rally that carried the Knights to a season-opening win at Central Maine Community College in Auburn.

Maggie McGlaufin got two of her four hits in the fourth inning, including a two-run double. Gretchyn Paradis struck out 11 in the five-inning game.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

CHEVERUS 18, MARSHWOOD 15: Lucy Johnson scored six goals, and Sophia St. John had three goals and four assists to help the Stags begin their season with a win over the Hawks in Portland.

Taylor Krieger also notched three goals, Reese Belanger and Mackenzie Cash each scored twice, and Elle Cooney made 20 saves for Cheverus.

Marshwood was paced by Isabelle Young with five goals, and Madison Poitras and Sarah Theriault with four each.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 14, WAYNFLETE 8: Vy Tran scored five goals and had three assists as NYA pulled away in the second half to win a season opener in Portland.

Leah Dube and Lyla Casey each added four goals for the Panthers, last year’s Class C champions.

Tilsley Kelly paced Waynflete with four goals.

BIDDEFORD 12, WELLS 2: Abby Bouffard tallied seven goals and set up two others to power the Tigers to a season-opening win at Wells.

Cece Keller added four goals and four assists. Sarah Labbe was the other goal scorer, and Nataliah Martinez made five saves for Biddeford.

Summer Sullivan scored both goals for Wells. Bella Smith stopped 12 shots.

SANFORD 6, NOBLE 4: Emerson Tolpin tallied four goals as the Spartans opened the season with a victory over the Knights in Sanford.

Kay Hessler and Ali Long each had a goal and an assist for Sanford. Lila Bernier made 10 saves.

Jenna Baxter led Noble with three goals. Ashley Merchant scored one.