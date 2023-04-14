Wind spread heavy smoke from a controlled burn on Richmond Island throughout South Portland Scarborough on Friday.

The Maine Forest Service is conducting the controlled burn, according to the Cape Elizabeth Fire Department. Thick plumes of smoke could be seen from Crescent Beach Friday afternoon and a smoky haze spread across nearby towns.

Westbrook police posted on Facebook that their dispatch center has received “hundreds of calls” about the smoke.

In South Portland, the fire department responded to multiple calls about smoke, but no other fires were found, according to a department spokesperson.

The Scarborough Fire Department sent an alert to residents confirming the smoke was from the controlled burn on Richmond Island.

“The situation is under control,” the fire department said.

Richmond Island is a 226-acre privately owned island off the coast of Cape Elizabeth.

Cape Elizabeth fire officials say another controlled burn is planned for Saturday in a field on Breakwater Farm Road.

