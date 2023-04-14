Lynn Schmidt’s recent column was ludicrous (“Commentary: Pence-Trump divide defines Republican Party conundrum,” April 9). I was a lifelong Republican until they went off the rails to the extreme right. My conundrum: I’m still a registered Republican, so I can vote against their primary candidates on the fringe.

That Republicans would nominate either Donald Trump or Mike Pence, the Great Enabler and Apologist, shows how far they have fallen. Limited to 250 words here, there’s no need to comment on bone spurs. So it’s Pence. He served Trump and not his oath of office. He does not get credit for his father’s or son’s military service; he never served. I remember him standing there nodding his head in agreement with Trump’s lies during the COVID-19 briefings (and all others), and his “pained” look every time he spoke. He’s an intolerant evangelical and doesn’t believe in the constitutional separation of church and state. We don’t need “Father” and “Mother” in the Oval Office.

He had to call Dan Quayle to find out what his responsibilities were on Jan. 6? He was a no-show at the Jan. 6 hearings. His “concerns” about Trump come too late; he still hedges when it comes to the facts and whole truth. He’s afraid of offending the MAGA State. As vice president, from day one, he lacked the fortitude to do the right thing.

Loyalty? Again, he failed miserably to uphold his oath of office. He’s best the conservatives can do? If so, God help us.

J. Edgar (Ed) Moser III

Freeport

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: