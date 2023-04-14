President Biden, on Monday, finally asked the question: “When will Republicans in Congress act to protect our communities?”

Given the mindset of our self-centered and power-hungry political leaders, I fear the answer may be: “Not until there’s a mass shooting in the Halls of Congress.”

It goes without saying that I find this thought not only chilling but abhorrent. It’s time for elected officials to protect our citizens and ban assault weapons before we fall into the abyss.

Tim Bobinsky

Portland

