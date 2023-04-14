President Biden, on Monday, finally asked the question: “When will Republicans in Congress act to protect our communities?”
Given the mindset of our self-centered and power-hungry political leaders, I fear the answer may be: “Not until there’s a mass shooting in the Halls of Congress.”
It goes without saying that I find this thought not only chilling but abhorrent. It’s time for elected officials to protect our citizens and ban assault weapons before we fall into the abyss.
Tim Bobinsky
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.