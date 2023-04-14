We need to stop calling it immigration. Immigration is orderly. These people are fleeing South and Central America, Africa and the Middle East because of corrupt governments and crumbling economies.

The chaos of the world has driven refugees to our borders and Europe’s borders. The U.S. can’t be the new home of the whole world. It will cause major chaos here leading to lack of housing, support money, overcrowding, homelessness, crime, etc.

Where are U.S. citizens suppose to live? U.S. citizens are already getting priced out of apartments and home-buying by current prices. Unlimited refugees will only exacerbate the situation. How long before chaos runs rampant due to this scenario?

Peter Ferrante

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: