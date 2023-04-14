The Chicago White Sox placed third baseman Yoán Moncada on the 10-day injured list on Friday and reinstated outfielder Eloy Jiménez from the IL.

Moncada is dealing with lower back soreness. The IL move was made retroactive to Tuesday.

The White Sox also recalled left-hander Tanner Banks from Triple-A Charlotte before the opener of a three-game series against Baltimore. Right-hander Jesse Scholtens was optioned to the team’s top farm club, and reliever Matt Foster was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Nick Solak was claimed off waivers from Seattle and optioned to Charlotte. A 28-year-old utilityman and Woodridge, Illinois, native, Solak was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Monday.

The 26-year-old Jiménez strained his left hamstring during the team’s home opener on April 3 against San Francisco. He went 4 for 19 with three RBI in his first five games of the season.

Jiménez was in the starting lineup for the series opener against the Orioles, batting fourth while serving as the designated hitter.

Moncada, 27, is off to a strong start, batting .308 with two homers and five RBI in nine games.

GIANTS: Right-hander Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants agreed to a $90 million, five-year contract covering 2024-28.

The 26-year-old has a $4.6 million salary this season in his first year of arbitration eligibility and would have been eligible for free agency after the 2025 season. He gets $8 million next year, $12 million in 2025, $23 million each in 2026 and 2027 and $24 million in 2028. In addition, he would receive a $1 million one-time assignment bonus from the receiving team if traded.

Webb went 15-9 with a 2.90 ERA in 32 starts last year, striking out 163 and walking 49 in 192 1/3 innings. He is 0-3 with a 4.76 ERA this season heading into a scheduled start Sunday at the Detroit Tigets.

Webb is 31-22 with a 3.59 ERA in five big league seasons, striking out 426 and walking 126 in 451 2/3 innings.

As part of the agreement, he will make donations to the Giants Community Fund of $40,000 next year, $60,000 in 2025, $115,000 in 2026 and 2027 and $120,000 in 2028.

YANKEES: Aaron Judge won a dispute over trademarks used to promote the New York Yankees slugger.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ruled against a Long Island man who attempted to register “All Rise” and “Here Comes the Judge,” claiming it would cause confusion with slogans used by the record-setting home run hitter.

Michael P. Chisena, who lives in Nassau County in New York, attempted to register “All Rise” and “Here Comes the Judge” on July 14, 2017, four days after Judge won the All-Star Home Run Derby. Chisena filed that Oct. 12 to register a design mark for apparel.

MARLINS: Pitcher Archie Bradley has agreed to a minor league contract with Miami as he tries to return from a broken elbow that ended his 2022 major league season in June.

The 30-year-old right-hander would get a $1 million base salary in the major leagues if added to the 40-man roster.

Bradley was 0-1 with a 4.82 ERA last year in 21 relief appearances for the Los Angeles Angels, striking out 15 and walking seven in 18 2/3 innings. He broke a bone in his elbow on June 26 when he slipped and fell while climbing over the dugout railing during a brawl with the Seattle Mariners.