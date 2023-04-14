AUBURN – Jacqueline Faye Nunan Peppe, 78, passed away March 26, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of love for the outdoors, for her domestic partner, Anita Jones, her family, and many animal friends.

Born in 1944, she grew up in Cape Porpoise and graduated from Kennebunk High School.

Jackie’s love for her children and grandchildren, as well as her horse Needham, the family dog Macey, and their two cats, was a primary focus. She was a proud grandmother and was always happy when surrounded by her family or riding her halflinger gelding through the Maine woods with her granddaughter. Jackie loved hanging out at the barn with her horse and her many friends.

Throughout her life, Jackie pursued various careers and interests. She taught swimming at the YWCA, was a lifeguard at Goose Rocks Beach, and owned a franchise of a diet institute. She also ran a floral wholesale and landscape business, Park Floral Company, in Auburn for six years.

Jackie worked at Rainbow Bicycle, managed an Eastern Mountain Sports outlet, and was a bike mechanic and instructor in the Outdoor Experience and Outdoor Discovery Programs at L.L.Bean. In 1999, she was acknowledged as Bean’s Best in recognition of her exceptional outdoor-sport skills and knowledge.

Jackie was a Maine Guide and started her own business, FollowMe, teaching single and tandem paddling and cross-country skiing. Jackie was a patient, kind and knowledgeable teacher, and an extraordinary canoe paddler, handling her canoe with no wasted motions. She spent several weeks, twice a year, leading L.L.Bean groups to maintain a section of the Appalachian Trail, building bridges and cutting down trees for trail upkeep among her many like-minded friends.

Jackie enjoyed various hobbies, from woodworking in her workshop in Portland to tying flies and fly fishing. A highlight was combining her profession with her passion: building her own canoe with iconic boat builder and close friend, Tom Mackenzie from South Carolina who predeceased her.

Jackie is survived by her beloved domestic partner, Anita B. Jones, of 23 years; as well as her ex-husband, Russell Peppe; her sons Eric (and Helen) Peppe of Buxton, Brian Peppe (and Hannah Estes) of Auburn, and Lisa Parent (and “Rick” Ralph F. Black II) of Lewiston; her grandchildren, Alexander (and Kati) Peppe, Robyn Estes (and Kit Buda), Michael Peppe, Joey LaVoie, Morgan Peppe-Stevens (and Sully), Mikaela Estes, Alex Peppe; and her great-granddaughter, Saoirse.

The Peppe family would like to thank the Hawthorne House for their compassionate care of Jackie.

A memorial service will be held at the Auburn United Methodist Church, 439 Park Ave., Auburn, on Saturday May 13 at 3:30 p.m.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St., Saco.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals

http://www.msspa.org; or the

Alzheimer’s Foundation

http://www.alz.org