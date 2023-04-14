NAPLES, Fla. – Surrounded by her loving family, Janet (Grover) Payson of Naples, Fla., passed away on April 5, 2023 after a long illness.

Janet was born in Portland, Feb. 20, 1938, just 10 days after her husband Richard, in the same hospital. However, it would be another 24 years before their paths crossed and they met at a wedding.

She graduated from Deering High School in Portland and the University of Maine at Orono. While a member of Alpha Omicron Phi sorority, she served as president of the Gamma Chapter from 1959 to 1960. This enabled her to travel by train to Banff, Canada to represent her chapter in the international society, an experience she never forgot.

After graduation, Janet became a grade-school teacher, first in Lexington Mass., and then in Sudbury, Mass., where she lived for 30 years and raised her family before moving to Dennis, Mass. on Cape Cod.

In 1997, Janet and Richard purchased a seasonal home in Stonebridge Country Club in Naples, Fla., and where they moved full-time in 2016. Janet eagerly volunteered for club committee positions, helping out anyone who needed a hand. She loved to play tennis during her years in Sudbury and always enjoyed watching tennis on TV. She also enjoyed playing golf after settling in Naples, Fla., as well as playing Bridge and Mahjong, doing the Sudoku every day in the morning paper, eating out, and traveling.

Janet was predeceased by her parents, Ted and Dorothy Grover; and her sister, Margaret Ann Thurrell.

Janet is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, Richard; her two sons, Geoffrey (Jen LaVin) of Wells, and Andrew of Salem, Mass.; as well as two grandchildren, Neva Payson and Miles Payson, both of Salem Mass.

Interment is being planned this summer in Falmouth Foreside, with a late-year celebration of life at Stonebridge Country Club.

