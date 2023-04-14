SOUTH PORTLAND – John “Jack” L. Maller, 68, of South Portland, passed away April 9, 2023 at the Gosnell House in Scarborough surrounded by his family.
John was born on Aug. 5, 1954 in Portland, the son of John and Barbara Maller. He grew up in South Portland and attended South Portland schools. John served as a Merchant Marine until his retirement.
He was an avid golfer and dog lover. He enjoyed the opportunity he had as a Merchant Marine to travel the world.
John was predeceased by his parents.
He is survived by his four loving sisters, Sally Thompson, Dale Pflieger and her husband Mike Pflieger, Joyce Maller and her fiancé William Hume, and Jeannine Maller and her fiancé Steve Parker; as well as his best buddy, Nicholas Thompson; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in John’s memory to the
Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland,
217 Landing Rd.,
Westbrook, ME 04092 or
STRIVE (an organization for kids with disabilities),
28 Foden Rd.,
South Portland, ME 04106
