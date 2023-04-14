GOLF

Rory McIlroy withdrawing from the RBC Heritage this week means he will forfeit $3 million from his Player Impact Program bonus.

The PGA Tour confirmed Friday that McIlroy, who received $9 million of his potential $12 million bonus in January, will not be getting the balance.

The PIP, which began two years ago, rewards players based on various metrics of their popularity. To get their full bonus, players can miss no more than one designated event on the schedule, but McIlroy also missed the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January.

RBC HERITAGE: Masters champion Jon Rahm shook off his first-round struggles to shoot 7-under 64 and move back into the mix midway through the second round at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Rahm was at 6 under for the tournament as he rebounded from a 1-over 72.

Jimmy Walker, who also played Friday morning, was leading at 12 under after a second straight 65. Scottie Scheffler (65), Justin Rose (67) and Xander Schauffele (66) were tied for second, three shots back.

TENNIS

MONTE CARLO MASTERS: American Taylor Fritz upset two-time defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-4 to reach the semifinals in Monaco.

The second-seeded Tsitsipas was followed out of the tournament by third-seeded Daniil Medvedev, who lost 6-3, 6-4 to sixth-seeded Holger Rune of Denmark.

BARCELONA OPEN: Rafael Nadal withdrew from next week’s clay-court tournament, missing another event in the lead up to the French Open.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion said he has not fully recovered from a left hip flexor injury he picked up at the Australian Open in January.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN: The defending champion United States will play Jamaica, Nicaragua and either Curaçao, French Guiana, St. Kitts and Nevis or Sint Maarten in Group A during the first round of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The tournament opens June 24 and the final is July 16 at Inglewood, California.

ENGLAND: Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for the rest of the season after fracturing a metatarsal bone in his foot, and fellow center back Raphael Varane is also expected to be out for a few weeks, leaving the team without two of its top defenders for a crucial stretch of the Premier League campaign.

Martinez and Varane were both injured during Thursday’s 2-2 draw against Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Formula One’s governing body will hold a hearing Tuesday to address Ferrari’s request to review the time penalty given to Carlos Sainz Jr. at the crash-marred Australian Grand Prix.

Sainz was given a five-second penalty after colliding with Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso on a late restart, leading to the third red flag of a chaotic race. The penalty demoted Sainz from fourth place with 12 points scored to 12th place and no points.

