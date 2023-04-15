Judd Armstrong, Falmouth senior guard: Known throughout his career for defense, Armstrong switched to guard this season and raised his game, averaging 16.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Class A South champions. He intends to play in college, but is undecided on a school.

Elliot Bouchard, Bonny Eagle senior center: The 6-foot-8 son of former UMaine standout Francois Bouchard led Class AA South in rebounding for the second straight season with 13.5 per game while averaging 14 points and a league-high 4.2 blocks. He also was the Scots’ top 3-point shooter, making 34.1% of his attempts.

Advertisement

Yusuf Dakane, Lewiston junior guard: At 5-foot-8, the super-quick Dakane averaged 23.3 points while stuffing the stat sheet with 7.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and an eye-catching 6.4 steals. He intends to transfer to Pomfret School in Connecticut and reclassify as a Class of 2025 graduate.

Will Davies, Thornton Academy senior guard: Named Mr. Basketball and the Varsity Maine Player of the Year, Davies led AA South in scoring and assists and ranked third in rebounding. For the season, the 6-foot-3 guard averaged 19.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists while making 56% of his shots. He is undecided on his next academic and basketball stop.

Advertisement

Carter Galley, Oceanside junior guard: Strong and able to get to the rim, the 5-foot-10 junior (along with his twin brother, Cohen) led the Mariners to the Class B final. He averaged 22.1 points and made 60 3-pointers on 45% shooting from behind the arc (52% overall). He also averaged 2.5 steals, 2.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Charlie Houghton, Dirigo senior forward: At 6-foot-4, Houghton averaged 19 points and 11 rebounds to earn Mountain Valley Conference Player of the Year honors. In the playoffs, he averaged 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead Dirigo to its second straight Class C championship.

Advertisement

Silvano Ismail, Cheverus senior guard: The Class AA North Player of the Year and a Mr. Basketball finalist, Ismail led all AA scorers with 25.6 points per game in the regular season and nearly as much in two playoff games. He also averaged 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists with more than two steals per game.

Jaelen Jackson, South Portland senior guard: Jackson led South Portland to its second straight Class AA championship, averaging 17.6 points with over six rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. Jackson had three game-winning shots in the regular season. A four-year varsity basketball player, he was also a 2022 Varsity Maine All-State selection in football.

Advertisement

Chance Mercier, Ellsworth junior guard: The hard-working 6-footer scored his 1,000th point this winter and led Ellsworth to a 20-1 season that ended in the Class B North final against Orono. Mercier averaged 27.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals.

Teigan Pelletier, Oxford Hills junior forward: A repeat Varsity Maine All-State selection, the 6-foot-6 two-sport standout (All-State in football) averaged 17.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 3.1 assists. Pelletier plans to transfer next year to St. Paul’s School in Concord, New Hampshire.

Advertisement

Jason Reynolds, Winslow senior forward: The KVAC Class B Player of the Year, Reynolds was a four-year varsity starter and finished with a school-record 1,428 points. This season, he averaged 28.8 points and 15.5 rebounds while making 53 3-pointers on 41.2 percent shooting. He intends to play next season at UMaine-Farmington.

Brady Saunders, Brewer senior guard: Saunders led the Witches to the school’s first Class A championship in boys’ basketball by averaging 21 points, with 49 3-pointers. He shot over 65% from the floor (44% on 3-point attempts) and 89% from the line. One of three Mr. Basketball finalists, Saunders intends to play next season at the University of Southern Maine.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ben Goodwin, Brewer: After leading his team to the Class A North final in 2022 in an 18-3 season, Goodwin guided the Witches to their first boys’ basketball championship with a victory over Falmouth in the state final. Brewer finished 21-1 and as the top-ranked team in the Varsity Maine poll.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: