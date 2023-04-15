With dangerous, dry fire conditions, crews fought a stubborn wildfire in Raymond on Friday night, Fire Chief Bruce Tupper said.

Tupper said a forestry unit and Raymond firefighters investigated smoke seen from Plummer Drive near Raymond Pond. With winds and smoke, it took firefighters riding an all-terrain vehicle a half-hour to spot the blaze, Tupper said.

The fire was off Spiller Hill Road near Spring Valley Road, not near any buildings. “It was not accessible by any regular fire vehicles for a long distance,” Tupper said. “So it was all hand work, using portable pumps from water in a brook.”

Crews reported two to four acres burning in rough terrain, and they used tools and leaf blowers to keep the fire from growing. Flames were contained by 8 p.m., Tupper said.

“The fire had a jump on us,” Tupper said. “It appeared to have been burning for close to an hour before a caller notified us.” The cause of the fire is not known, according to the department.

Firefighters returned Saturday to ensure that the fire had not reignited, Tupper said.

Throughout Maine, there have been several wildfire in recent days. On Saturday, firefighters were fighting a brushfire in Eliot.

According to the Maine Forest Service, the danger of wildfires is high in southern Maine because of dry conditions and dead leaves and brush, which could be fuel for fires.

