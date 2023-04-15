BASEBALL

Coach: Steve Shukie (third year, 30-12 overall record)

2022 record: 16-5 (Lost, 3-2, to Ellsworth in Class B state final)

Top returning players: Zane Aguiar (Senior), Aidan Heath (Senior), Aaron Converse (Junior), Thomas Roy (Junior)

Pivotal games: April 26 YARMOUTH, April 28 @ Cape Elizabeth, May 1 YORK, May 3 @ Gray-New Gloucester, May 16 GREELY, May 19 CAPE ELIZABETH, May 22 @ Yarmouth, May 24 GRAY-NG, May 30 @ Greely

Coach’s comment: “We’ve obviously had some turnover, particularly on the mound. We’re still figuring out who is going to take those spots and we do have some depth. We’ll have good team speed. We can cause problems on the basepaths. There are no easy games. We have a tough schedule. I hope our hitting improves. We’ll have to score more runs this year. If we play to our potential, we’ll be a tough out.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Freeport enjoyed another magical playoff run a year ago, but dreams of a first championship were dashed in the final inning of the state final. Then, graduation took a mighty toll, as reigning Spring Athlete of the Year Blaine Cockburn (now pitching at the University of Maine) and Nathan Abbott departed. This year’s squad isn’t viewed as a title contender, but the Falcons love surprising those who underestimate them and this will be a team that will be tough to beat by season’s end.

Aguiar, who has seen some key innings in big games, will step into the number one pitcher’s role. Junior Arlo Boutureira will play a key role on the mound as well. Converse (who will contribute with the bat) and freshman left-hander Liam Emmons will also help the cause. Senior Gus Hollen, a backup last year, replaces Kempton von Glinsky-Gregoire at the catcher position and could be a top hitter. Heath is a veteran at first base and Roy (another good hitter) will be at shortstop. Aguiar and Boutureira (who can do damage with the bat) will be in the infield when they’re not on the mound. The outfield features Converse, Emmons and sophomore Ben Bolduc, a big lefty, who can hit for power.

Freeport, which dropped its opener Thursday, 7-5, to visiting Mt. Ararat, despite three hits from Hollen, might not have the household names of the past several seasons which saw it emerge as a top contender and win some unforgettable games, but there is some raw talent here and a lot of “Falcon Pride” to keep this program near the top. Freeport will struggle at times, but will be in position to give the opposition nightmares by the time June rolls around. Once again.

SOFTBALL

Coach: Eddie St. John (first year)

2022 record: 12-6 (Lost, 11-1, in six-innings, to York in Class B South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Norah Albertini (Junior), Rosie Panenka (Junior), Izzy George (Sophomore), Celia Cobb (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 24 @ Wells, April 28 @ Cape Elizabeth, May 5 @ Lake Region, May 19 CAPE ELIZABETH, May 27 WELLS

Coach’s comment: “When we met as a team to discuss goals and expectations, one of the team goals this year was to have more of a softball ‘IQ’ pitch selection, being aware of the count, as well as playing clean in the field. As the days progress, everything is starting to fall into place. These kids have a tremendous work ethic as well as great attitudes. I am so excited to be their coach now and for the foreseeable future. The key for us this year is to just get off to a good start. If we get some good pitching and timely hitting, we could be a team to watch in Class B.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Freeport enjoyed a magical campaign a year ago, its best in a couple of decades and after being named our Coach of the Year, Jason Daniel has stepped aside and St. John takes over. St. John spent the last decade coaching at Westbrook and he’s excited about a new opportunity with a program that is on the rise.

George saw a lot of time on the mound last season and figures to be a key pitcher again. Panenka was a first-team league all-star last year at shortstop and she’ll be a force at the plate. She pounded the ball a year ago to the tune of a .547 batting average. Cobb made the second-team as a freshman as a standout centerfielder. She’s also back, as are Albertini and sophomores Ciara Day and Vanessa St. Pierre. Freshman Lilliana Larochelle is a key new addition to the lineup.

The Falcons won’t be sneaking up on anyone this spring, but they have no reason to, as evidenced by Thursday’s season-opening 4-2 win over Mt. Ararat (behind George’s one-hitter and Larochelle’s two-run triple). This is a squad that has learned how to compete and to win. Look for another solid season from this resurgent program.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Brendan Boss (first year)

2022 record: 6-8 (Lost, 12-5, to Wells in Class C state quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Adam Clough (Senior), Jordan Knighton (Senior), Cort Lefebvre (Senior), Randall Walker (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 26 WELLS, April 28 WAYNFLETE, May 4 CHEVERUS, May 10 NYA, May 18 @ Yarmouth, May 20 GREELY, May 26 @ NYA

Coach’s comment: “Our goal is to win the Class C state championship.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Freeport made great strides a year ago and was more competitive than its record would suggest. The Falcons look to take another step forward this spring under Boss, who played at Springfield College and has coached at the collegiate and high school junior varsity levels.

Walker was a second-team league all-star as a freshman and is back to pace the offense, along with Lefebvre and sophomore Hunter Richards. Knighton, an honorable mention all-star in 2022, is a top midfielder, along with newcomer Jack DiRusso. Knighton and Cooper DeLois will take faceoffs. Clough returns in goal. He was a second-team all-star last spring and will be one of the top goalies in the conference.

While two-time champion Waynflete (which edged the Falcons, 6-4, in Friday’s opener) and perennial power NYA remain the teams to beat in Class C, Freeport believes it can go toe-to-toe with those teams by the time the games matter most. This could be a very dangerous squad by the end of the season.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Marcia Wood (eighth year, 55-42 overall)

2022 record: 10-4 (Lost, 10-9, to NYA in Class C state semifinals)

Top returning players: Liv Christensen (Senior), Maddie Knight (Senior), Skylar MacDonald (Senior), Emily Olsen (Senior), Kate Tracy (Senior), Piper Williams (Senior), Lana DiRusso (Sophomore), Mia Levesque (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 19 NYA, April 21 @ Lake Region, April 29 GREELY, May 15 WAYNFLETE, May 17 @ York, May 20 @ NYA, May 30 CAPE ELIZABETH, June 1 SCARBOROUGH

Coach’s comment: “We’re off to a good start. Last year was the Kate and Savannah (Tracy) Show. This year, we need to be more balanced on offense. We want to beat teams from Class A and B as well as Class C. We need to focus on each game. We tend to think about what happens at the end of the season, but we have to show up ready to go.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: For the second straight season, Freeport’s title hopes were dashed at the last moment by the eventual champion. While graduation took its toll on the program, most notably taking standout and last year’s Spring Athlete of the Year Savannah Tracy, as well as all-stars Megan Driscoll and Riley Simon, the cupboard is far from bare and these Falcons are primed to play well into June yet again.

Kate Tracy, a first-team league all-star a year ago and an unstoppable force who will do a little of everything, leads the way. She’ll be in the midfield, will be a force in the draw circle, can cause turnovers and will score a lot of goals before taking her show to Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut next year. DiRusso and Levesque will take the majority of the draws and will also be in the scoring mix. Knight and Olsen are also capable of tickling the twine. Freshman Reed Proscia will make an immediate impact in the midfield. Defensively, Christensen is a top returner. She’s joined by MacDonald, who was on attack a year ago but is moving back against tough opponents. Williams (honorable mention last spring) is in her third season as goalie, is coming off a terrific field hockey campaign (helping lead Freeport to the state final) and is an imposing last line of defense, one who will register several key saves per game.

The Falcons, who got off to a hot start Friday with an 11-5 victory at Class A contender Massabesic, will be battle-tested by the end of the season, as their schedule features strong foes from every class. Look for Freeport to have a high seed again and be on the short list of title favorites come June. This could be the squad that finally brings home the hardware.

OUTDOOR TRACK

Coach: Matthew Greear (ninth year)

2022 results:

(Boys) 3rd @ Class B state meet

(Girls) 8th @ Class B state meet

Top returning athletes:

(Boys) Finn Furtney (Senior), Ben Grimm (Senior), Henry Horne (Senior), Ian Moore (Senior), Enoch Boudreau (Junior), Reece Perry (Junior), Will Spaulding (Junior)

(Girls) Avery Baker-Schlendering (Senior), Lucy Bradford (Senior), Jillian Wight (Senior), Lucy Bourgeois (Junior), Esther Penny (Sophomore), Lucy Riggs (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “As a team, we will be looking to have our highest point total at states since I took the program over. Both teams have a lot of talent and with hard work and good health, I believe we can score well at states. With what is turning out to be our largest team ever and largest freshman class ever, we are looking to prepare that group for the future as well.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Freeport has great numbers, some excellent athletes and high expectations this spring.

The boys are led by the dynamic Horne, Freeport’s Winter Athlete of the Year, who won the Class B high jump and mile, placed second in the 800 and was part of a first-place 4×800 relay team in 2022. That’ll be a tough act to follow, but Horne can do it all. Furtney, Grimm and Moore joined Horne on the championship relay team last season and add depth in the distance races, along with Spaulding, junior Teo Steverlynck-Horne and freshman Alex Gilbert. Look for sophomore Isreal Ditanduka and freshman Tyler Burns to lead the sprint contingent. They both jump as well. The Falcons are well equipped to dominate in the pole vault, as they return Perry (third last year) and Boudreau (who tied for fourth). Freshmen Dietrich Shulz (throws) and Brady Webber (high jump and pole vault) will make an immediate impact as well.

On the girls’ side, Baker-Schlendering is the top returner. She was runner-up in the high jump last season and is eyeing the top spot this spring. Bradford was seventh in the 300 hurdles last season and hopes to move up. She’ll compete in the pole vault as well (she tied for sixth in 2022). Senior Ava Gervais joins the team and could score in the throws. Bourgeois, Riggs and freshmen Lizalyn Boudreau and Sylvie Strong will be heard from in the sprints. Penny, Wight and freshman Lilah Hall take care of the longer races.

TENNIS

Coach: John McFadden (first year)

2022 record:

(Boys) 9-5 (Lost, 3-2, to Yarmouth in Class B South semifinals)

(Girls) 6-8 (Lost, 4-1, to Greely in Class B South quarterfinals)

Top returning players:

(Boys) William Dunham (Senior), Owen Rusiecki (Junior), Ian Smith (Junior), Teo Steverlynck-Horne (Junior)

(Girls) Lillian Gillis (Senior), Maria McLaughlin (Senior), Kendra Williams (Senior), Brielle Hodgkin (Junior), Natalie Unfricht (Junior), YLin Wang (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “Our goal is to have everyone play to the best of their abilities. Have fun, enjoy what you do. There’s winners and learners.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Freeport begins a new era this spring as McFadden takes over the entire program. McFadden began his career in the Arthur Ashe tennis program in Newark, New Jersey. He’s coached for Althea Gibson Foundation and is an instructor at the Maine Pines Racquet Club. He takes over a program that has plenty of talent to go around.

The boys will be led by Stevelynck-Horne at first singles. He also competes in track and was a second-team league all-star a year ago. Rusiecki is in the second singles spot. Dunham and Smith were vying for third singles at press time. Jack Davis, Elliott Gailey and Colby Lewis project to play doubles. The Falcons have been among the best teams in Class B South the past several seasons and that should be the case again.

On the girls’ side, Unfricht was a first-team All-Conference selection a year ago and will play first singles. McLaughlin (a second-teamer) is in the No. 2 singles spot, while Hodgkin (also an all-star last year at doubles) projects to be at third singles. Wang returns and will be on the first doubles team, along with junior Amanda Panciocco, who comes over from softball. Gillis, Williams and Maddie Kryzak are in the running for other doubles positions. Don’t be surprised if this group shows some nice growth in the weeks to come and makes a playoff run as well.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] .

