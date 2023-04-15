Izzy Allen, Central junior guard: The PVC Class C Player of the Year already has passed the 1,000-point milestone. She averaged 26 points, scoring 30 or more six times, while collecting 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 steals per game. She has committed to the University of Maine.

Hope Bouchard, Lawrence senior guard: Bouchard averaged 10.5 points and 3.8 rebounds during the regular season, but had 26 points in the Class A North final against Gardiner and 25 in the state final against Brunswick to lead the Bulldogs to the Class A championship. Bouchard also won the Miss Maine Field Hockey award, and will pursue that sport at Husson University.

Bailey Breen, Oceanside sophomore center: Breen averaged 23.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists, and was named KVAC Class B Player of the Year while leading the Mariners to an undefeated regular season and the No. 1 seed in the South tournament.

Sierra Carson, Oxford Hills senior guard: The Varsity Maine Player of the Year, Carson led the Vikings to the Class AA title while averaging 17.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.2 steals. As a 29-point effort in the regional final showed, she was at her best in big moments. She’ll play at Dartmouth next season.

Maddie Fitzpatrick, Cheverus junior guard: The Maine Gatorade Player of the Year was a strong rebounder and scorer and dazzling passer who could take over games. She averaged 17.7 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.5 steals. She has committed to play basketball at UMaine.

Lizzy Gruber, Gardiner senior center: The 6-foot-4 Gruber won the Miss Basketball award and was the state’s most dominant rebounder and shot blocker. She averaged 20.7 points, 15.7 rebounds and 5.6 blocks, and reached 1,000 points and rebounds for her career. She will play at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia.

Angel Huntsman, North Yarmouth Academy senior guard: Before a late-season injury, Huntsman had the Panthers cruising as the favorite in Class C. One of the state’s best ballhandlers and passers, Huntsman averaged 10.1 assists and 11.9 points. She will play next at Bates College.

Emma Lizotte, Cheverus junior center: While Fitzpatrick starred on the perimeter, Lizotte gave the Stags an advantage in the paint. She averaged 17 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks, and used her length to challenge shots and beat others to rebounds near and away from the basket.

Elise MacNair, Old Orchard Beach senior guard: MacNair dominated in the playoffs for the Class C champion Seagulls, averaging 27.2 points in four tournament games. For the season, she averaged 24.3 points, 10 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 4.3 steals. She’ll play next at Bowdoin College.

Bella McLaughlin, Hampden Academy senior guard: The Providence-bound McLaughlin was a dangerous player on both ends of the court for the Broncos. She averaged 18.3 points along with 3 assists and 4.2 steals. She was an AA North first-team selection, as well as a pick for the All-Defensive team.

Emmie Streams, Bangor senior guard: The 5-foot-5 Streams earned a reputation as one of the state’s best perimeter and on-ball defenders. She averaged 9.1 points, 6.4 assists and 5.1 rebounds, and her quickness allowed the Rams to consistently break other teams’ pressure. Streams, a first-team AA North all-star, will be a preferred walk-on at the University of Maine.

Addisen Sulikowski, Thornton Academy junior guard: Already a sharp 3-point shooter, Sulikowski developed into a fine all-around player for the 18-2 Trojans. The AA South Player of the Year averaged 13.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3 steals in the regular season while often guarding the opponent’s best offensive player.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Samantha Bragg, Camden Hills: After a winless 2021-22 season, Bragg guided the Windjammers to a 10-win improvement and the fourth seed in the Class A North playoffs. Camden Hills didn’t have a single player in the top 30 in scoring in the KVAC, but used good team play to produce wins over tournament qualifiers Medomak Valley and Nokomis during the regular season.

