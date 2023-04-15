I was sorry to read Sarah Shmitt’s letter about her small monthly pension after retiring from teaching high school for 20 years here in Maine (“Insufficient pay for working teachers is just the start,” April 9). Shmitt is in agreement with raising the minimum wage for teachers from $40,000 a year to $50,000.
However, any talk of raising salaries raises questions as to teacher effectiveness. Here there are two issues: What are the standards, and are teachers meeting them? With respect to the former, the Maine Department of Education, under the heading “Educator Performance & Development,” offers this standard:
“The implementation of Performance Evaluation and Professional Growth systems places a premium on developing viable processes that identify, maximize, support, and maintain excellence among teachers and principals. By utilizing multiple measures, educators are evaluated on professional practice and student outcomes with professional growth is at the forefront of these systems.”
Although one comes away from such a statement with some vague sense of its meaning, surely our Department of Education can communicate its aims in a more straightforward manner.
William Vaughan, Jr.
Chebeague Island
