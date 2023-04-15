NEW YORK — Domingo Germán retired his first 16 batters, staying in the game after an extensive sticky substance check by umpires and an argument that led to the ejection of Minnesota Manager Rocco Baldelli, leading the New York Yankees over the Twins 6-1 on Saturday.

Kyle Higashioka and Anthony Rizzo homered and Giancarlo Stanton had a two-run double for the Yankees, who rebounded from their first consecutive losses this season and stopped the Twins’ four-game winning streak.

Wearing No. 42 along with every player on Jackie Robinson Day, Germán (1-1) didn’t allow a hit until his 66th pitch when Christian Vázquez singled up the middle on a fastball with a 2-1 count. He allowed a single to Michael A. Taylor on his next pitch and a double to Trevor Larnach in the seventh.

Germán struck out a career-high 11, walked none and gave up one run in 6 1/3 innings. He left to a loud ovation after an outing that was a turnaround from Monday at Cleveland, where he walked five in two innings.

He was checked after the top of the third by crew chief James Hoye and again when he came onto the field for the top of the fourth. Yankees Manager Aaron Boone and team translator Marlon Abreu joined the discussion, which led to a 5 1/2-minute gap between half-innings.

When the 30-year-old right-hander was allowed back to the mound, Baldelli came out of the dugout and jabbed an arm repeatedly as Hoye tossed the manager from the game. Twins bench coach Jayce Tingler took over as manager.

Tyler Mahle (1-2) allowed four runs – two earned – on four hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings.

Higashioka put the Yankees ahead in the second when he drove a high fastball into the Yankees’ bullpen in right-center. The runs were unearned because Mahle bobbled Franchy Cordero’s grounder, causing a late throw to first.

Rizzo homered into the right-field short porch in the fourth, his fourth this season. DJ LeMahieu, back in the lineup after missing three games because of a sore quadriceps, made it 4-0 with an RBI single in the fifth, and Stanton doubled high off the left-center wall in the seventh.

INTERLEAGUE

TIGERS 7, GIANTS 6: Miguel Cabera’s walk-off single in the 11th inning was the last push for Detroit, which rallied from a five-run deficit to beat visiting San Francisco.

Taylor Rogers (0-2) started the 11th with a wild pitch that moved Spencer Torkelson to third. Cabrera followed with a bouncer up the middle.

Chasen Shreve (1-1) got the win, as five Detroit relievers combined to pitch seven shutout innings.

NOTES

TWINS: Max Kepler was activated from the 10-day injured list and started in right field against the New York Yankees.

Minnesota Manager Rocci Baldelli said he planned to see how Kepler came through Saturday’s game before determining whether Kepler will play Sunday. The Twins are off Monday, then open a series at Boston the following day.

Outfielder Matt Wallner was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul after going 0 for 8 with a walk in six games.

Baldelli said outfielder Joey Gallo, who is on the IL because of a right intercostal strain, likely will be activated Tuesday, or perhaps Wednesday if the Red Sox start a left-handed pitcher to open the series. Gallo began an injury rehabilitation assignment with the Saints on Friday and went 1 for 3 with a double.

CARDINALS: St. Louis activated outfielder Lars Nootbaar (jammed left thumb) from the 10-day injured list and optioned infielder-outfielder Juan Yepez to Triple-A Memphis.

Nootbaar injured his thumb sliding into third base in the Cardinals’ season opener against Toronto on March 30.

