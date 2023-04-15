BASEBALL (co-op with Waynflete)

Coach: Paul Grazia (eighth year)

2022 record: 13-5 (Lost, 11-2, to Monmouth Academy in Class C South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Jack Byrne (Senior), Nolan Pecora (Senior), Lincoln Smith (Senior), Cooper St. Hilaire (Senior), Daxton St. Hilaire (Senior), Cole Lambert (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 24 MARANACOOK, May 8 @ Old Orchard Beach, May 12 SACOPEE VALLEY, May 22 OOB, May 30 @ Sacopee

Coach’s comments: “We had a strong 2022 season and we are excited to build off of that in 2023. We have eight seniors and much of our success will hinder on how they adjust to new roles, build on their experiences and compete each day. I am confident that with their leadership we will continue to build, grow and compete in the playoffs again. As always, pitching and defense will be a focus of our team. It will be exciting to continue to see how the team develops throughout the year as players take on new roles, compete and challenge themselves every day. Consistency on offense and defense will be key for us and as we look to improve on last year’s record and make another playoff run. Our schedule is tough and all the teams in our conference are competitive, but I believe that we have depth and ability to compete for another playoff spot.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Waynflete/NYA’s 13 victories a year ago took the program to the next level and the squad is primed to produce more of the same and remain a contender in Class C South.

This year’s pitching staff features seniors Tanner Anctil and Oscar Twinning, Cooper St. Hilaire (a league all-star last year), juniors Matt Powers and Caden Violette and sophomore Nico Herrera. Byrne (all-star), Lambert (all-star), Pecora, Smith and Daxton St. Hilaire (an all-star who led the squad last year with a .439 batting average, 20 runs scored and 13 stolen bases) are other seasoned veterans who will help the cause.

Waynflete/NYA started with a dramatic 10-9 walk-off win over visiting Richmond Thursday. The squad will be tested in conference by the likes of Old Orchard Beach and Sacopee Valley as well as out of conference by the likes of Maranacook. After consecutive seasons of double-digit victories and trips to the quarterfinals, this year’s team has a high bar to clear, but it has the pieces in place to do so.

SOFTBALL

Coach: Ricky Doyon (second year)

2022 record: No varsity team

Coach’s comments: “We’re back in action this spring. We will be starting from scratch. However, we have some athletes who have already made vast improvements. The girls will be able to compete, but must stay focused and keep working on the fundamentals. They are very supportive of each other, which will be essential for a successful season. The girls are excited for the season to begin and look forward to having fun while being competitive. I look forward to the season and we may even surprise some teams.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: NYA fielded a varsity team in 2021 after a decade’s hiatus, but last year, the Panthers weren’t able to compete at the top level. This spring, NYA is back.

The Panthers will lean on freshman Jordan Nash and junior Lily Rawnsley (a transfer from Greely) on the mound. Sophomore Brooklyn Goodman and freshman Cami Casserly will both see action behind the plate. Junior Kailyn McIntyre (outfield), senior Michala Wallace (third base) and junior Hayden Wienckowski (infield/outfield) have varsity experience. NYA has several other athletes, many of whom are recognizable from other sports, who will fill holes. That group includes senior Anna Belleau (infield/outfield), junior Elizabeth Madden (utility) and sophomore outfielders Ella Giguere, Toree St. Hilaire and Sadie Morgan.

The Panthers hope to be competitive throughout and set the stage for future success. A playoff berth would be a bonus.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Peter Gerrity (seventh year, 40-45 overall record)

2022 record: 11-4 (Lost, 9-8, in double-overtime, to Waynflete in Class C state final)

Top returning players: Jack Curtis (Senior), Jonah Donnelly (Senior), Seamus Rohde (Senior), Wyatt Thomas (Senior), Brayden Warde (Senior), Alex Wignall (Senior), Zach Leinwand (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 24 @ South Portland, May 2 WELLS, May 5 @ York, May 8 GREELY, May 10 @ Freeport, May 26 FREEPORT, May 30 YARMOUTH, June 2 @ Waynflete

Coach’s comment: “This is one of the biggest teams we’ve ever had. We graduated quite a bit from all over the field, but the cupboard is not bare. It will be a long road and Waynflete is excellent, but our goal is still to win the state championship. It’ll be a challenge, but it’ll be fun.

The Forecaster’s forecast: NYA engaged in a state game for the ages last spring, the longest on record in Maine annals, but ultimately, it fell one painful goal shy and then lost a lot of talent to graduation, but this year’s team is ready to start over and make a run at finishing what last year’s squad nearly accomplished.

Any title aspirant needs a strong goalie and the Panthers have one in Curtis, who has played in some big games and is a seasoned veteran. He was a first-team league all-star in 2022. Defensively, Rohde ( second-team all-star last spring, who will score some goals this season) and Wignall have experience and will help shut down the opposition. Donnelly and Thomas will both see time taking faceoffs and both are top midfielders. They’re joined by junior Grey Perham, a transfer from reigning Class B champion Brunswick, junior Ethan Brochu and freshman Gavin Thomas, who could quickly become a household name. Up top, Leinwand and Warde, a first-team all-star last spring, will be top scoring threats.

NYA, which dominated visiting Maranacook, 17-2, in its opener Friday, will face the best teams from all three classes and while it will have its hands full at times, it will only grow and get better as a result. All eyes will be on a regular season-ending showdown at Waynflete, which will go a long way toward determining the top seed for the playoffs. There’s a good chance the rivals will play again, with even more at stake, and if the Panthers come together as they believe they will, they could very well reverse last year’s result and bring home the big prize.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Molly Moss-Stokes (second year)

2022 record: 11-5 (Beat Wells, 12-11, to win Class C state title)

Top returning players: Charlotte Harper-Cunningham (Senior), Josie Harper-Cunningham (Senior), Clara Taylor (Senior), Vy Tran (Senior), Lyla Casey (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 19 @ Freeport, April 25 GREELY, May 2 @ Lake Region, May 8 @ York, May 10 LAKE REGION, May 16 @ Cape Elizabeth, May 20 FREEPORT, May 25 WELLS

Coach’s comment: “Replacing Maggie (Holt) won’t be easy, but we have a lot of core defenders back and girls who have played in supporting roles have a chance to step up and shine. We have great leadership. The girls are playing for each other. They’re excited to work hard and achieve their lofty goals. It’s going to be another good season.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: A year ago, NYA made a dizzying and unforgettable run to the program’s second state title, surprising many in the process. The Panthers were led by the unstoppable Maggie Holt, who is now playing at the University of New England, so this year’s team has some holes to fill, but NYA has enough talent in reserve, combined with some key newcomers, to suggest it will be right there at the end of the season again.

The Panthers return Tran, who will play next year at Stonehill College in Easton, Massachusetts. Tran was a first-team league all-star in 2022 and will be a top midfielder and scoring threat. Tran is joined in the midfield by Casey and junior Lauryn Casey, who was injured a season ago. Up top, Taylor, senior Leah Dube and sophomore Grace Curran, a transfer from Falmouth, are top threats. The defense features the Harper-Cunningham twins, who have experience. At press time, junior Charlotte McClatchy and freshman Anaya Roundy were vying for the goalie position.

NYA figures to be battling it out with the likes of longtime rival Waynflete, Freeport and Maranacook for top honors in Class C. The Panthers opened with a 14-8 victory at the Flyers Thursday (behind five goals from Tran and four apiece from Lyla Casey and Dube) and will see the Falcons next week, so they’ll quickly get a pretty good idea where they stand. NYA made magic in 2022. Is there any stardust left? The Panthers believe there is and plan to let the rest of the state know it as well.

OUTDOOR TRACK (co-op with Maine Coast Waldorf)

Coach: Chris Mazzurco (27th year, four state championships)

2022 results:

(Boys) tie-13th @ Class C state meet

(Girls) 12th @ Class C state meet

Top returners:

(Boys) Nate Barmby (Junior), Chris Noreika (Sophomore)

(Girls) Madilyn Onorato (Senior), Graca Bila (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “Both programs have a fresh influx of new athletes with only a handful of seniors. We have a great amount of experience in the junior class and a strong group of leaders to help motivate and mentor a strong group of ninth and 10th graders. We are excited to see how everyone develops and where the pieces fall. We will have several athletes who will contend for individual honors all season long and should be able to cover most events competitively, which hopefully will also lead to strong relays.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The NYA/MCW co-op squad returns some top talent and boasts some promising newcomers.

The boys’ squad graduated top scorer Joaquim Bila, but returns Barmby, who should be strong in the sprints and middle distance races, as well as Noreika, a top distance runner.

On the girls’ side, Graca Bila was fourth in the 200 and fifth in the triple jump last season. She’ll be a top hurdler and jumper this season. Onorato will look to score in the sprints, middle distance and jumps.

Several newcomers will help the program as a whole. That group includes junior Sarah Moore (jumps and sprints), sophomore Leighton Doyle (sprint, distance and jumps) and freshmen Rahel Delaney (racewalk, distance), Braydon Kloza (throws) and Hadley Smith (distance).

BOYS’ TENNIS

Coach: Tim Hebert (first year)

2022 record: 8-7 (Lost, 3-2, to eventual state champion Waynflete in Class C South Final)

Top returning players: Colin Roderick (Senior), Ethan Schutz (Senior), Finlay Gepfert (Junior), Jack Hebert (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “The team has good chemistry and everyone is ready to go this season. With so many new faces in the lineup and only two seniors, we look to make a name for ourselves in the years ahead. This year will be about our compete level. We might go into every match as the underdog, fighting for every point, but I expect as our fight continues throughout this short tennis season, our efforts will not go unnoticed.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: For the first time since the late-1970s, NYA will be coached by someone other than Charlie Hudson. Hebert, who has a son on the team and another about to enter high school, takes over the program. Hebert played at St. Dom’s and at the Wentworth Institute of Technology and formerly coached at St. Dom’s. He takes over a squad which nearly ended Waynflete’s long title reign a year ago.

This year’s squad returns senior veterans Roderick and Schultz. Gepfert and Jack Hebert also have experience.

The Panthers have some holes to fill, but should remain a top contender in the region.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Coach: Emma de Schneider Holloway (first year)

2022 record: 4-10 (Lost, 4-1, to Spruce Mountain in Class C South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Sasha Schutz (Junior), Athena Gee (Sophomore), Emily Robbins (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “We’re looking forward to a dynamic season and roster. Our current ladder highlights the hard work and dedication from all of last year’s players as well as the determination and enthusiasm of our new players. We’re looking forward to keeping up that effort and enthusiasm. We want our team to be cohesive and supportive, proud of their teammates and school and foster a love of tennis and healthy habits. We are also excited to put forth a competitive lineup.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: NYA has a nice mix of veterans and newcomers this spring as it looks to contend in Class C South under Schneider, who is also the school’s Latin teacher.

This year’s team will be led by sophomore Greta Tod in the number one singles spot. Gee returns and will be second singles, while Robbins, another veteran, is in the third singles position. Schutz is the captain and sophomore Lexi Sharp will also play a key role.

