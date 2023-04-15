BASEBALL

Coach: Kevin Winship (first year)

2022 record: 10-7-1 (Lost, 8-5, to Falmouth in Class A South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Henry Bibeau (Senior), Liam Fay-LeBlanc (Senior), Sam Payne (Senior), Reegan Buck (Junior)

Pivotal games: April 21 @ TA, May 2 @ Cheverus, May 11 @ Falmouth, May 20 SOUTH PORTLAND, May 23 @ Scarborough, May 25 WESTBROOK

Coach’s comment: “The kids are great. They’re working hard. We lost a lot of innings from last year, but we have a solid core to build around. We’ll be OK defensively and pitching. Can we get our offense going is the question. If we can keep getting better and be in the middle-of-the-pack, we know anything can happen in the playoffs. Anybody could beat anybody on a given day.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Portland has a new look this spring, as Winship replaces longtime coach Mike Rutherford (who is now assisting at Falmouth). Winship spent 10 years as Falmouth’s head coach, led the then-Yachtsmen to the 2012 Class B state title and was a Bulldogs assistant the past two seasons. He takes over a team that was hard-hit by graduation, but the cupboard isn’t bare, as there are some talented players returning, along with some new kids ready to make their mark.

Fay-LeBlanc and Payne are top pitchers, along with Bibeau, a first-team league all-star and Portland’s Spring Athlete of the Year in 2022. Last spring, Bibeau hit .480 with a home run and drove in 23 runs. He led Portland in batting average and RBI. Bibeau also was the Bulldogs’ closer and he finished with a record of 3-1, with four saves. Junior Cam Allen will see some time on the hill as well. When they’re not pitching, Fay-LeBlanc and Payne will spent time at first base. Bibeau is at shortstop. Senior Ethan Theriault plays second and Allen will be at third base when he’s not pitching. Sophomore Lucas Milliken and freshman Jacob Johnson provide depth at catcher and Johnson will also see time at third base. Buck is the top outfielder and he’ll make noise at the plate and on the basepaths too. He’s joined in the outfield by junior Hunter Temple and freshman Joe Mancini.

Portland will battle with everyone in the league and won’t be a fun team to play. The Bulldogs have what it takes to steadily improve and be a thorn in the side of the favorites when the playoffs roll around. When all is said and done, Portland will be better than expected.

SOFTBALL

Coach: Jason McLeod (second year)

2022 record: 11-6 (Lost, 5-4, to Kennebunk in Class A South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Sadie Armstrong (Senior), Hannah Hawkes (Junior), Ainsley McCrum (Junior), Ruby Chase (Sophomore), Hadleigh McPartlan (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 20 @ South Portland, April 24 GORHAM, May 3 SOUTH PORTLAND, May 5 BIDDEFORD, May 10 KENNEBUNK, May 15 CHEVERUS, May 17 @ Windham, May 19 TA, May 22 @ Scarborough

Coach’s comment: “We’re not very deep. We only have 13 players. They’re good kids, having a good preseason. We need to replace some graduated seniors who played some key positions. Sadie’s special. When she’s on, we can compete with anybody. Our goal is to make the playoffs, but we just want to get better every single day.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Portland enjoyed a strong campaign a year ago, but was hard-hit by graduation. The Bulldogs have some strong pieces in place, but there are question marks as the season commences.

Portland returns Armstrong on the hill. Last season, Armstrong, who has verbally committed to playing at Division I Longwood University in Virginia, was a second-team league all-star and was chosen Spring Athlete of the Year after going 10-5 with a 2.35 earned run average. She fanned 90 batters in 90 innings of work. Armstrong boasts a potent bat as well, hitting .568 a year ago, with five home runs and 20 runs batted in. Hawkes was an honorable-mention all-star last season and will be a top hitter. Chase takes over as catcher. McCrum can crush the ball and tear it up on the basepaths. McPartlan will be at second base. Junior centerfielder Kaitlin Vigue could emerge as a hitting threat. Freshman Lily McCullum will be in the outfield and could make an immediate impact.

The Bulldogs don’t have many breathers on the schedule and with it not being an open tournament this year, they will need to win some games to make it into the postseason. With Armstrong leading the way, look for Portland to be competitive throughout and be a team that no one will want to face come tournament time.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Mike DiFusco (10th year, 56-61 overall record)

2022 record: 3-10 (Lost, 7-5, to Lewiston in Class A North quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Ben Littel (Senior), Angel Orellana (Senior), Harry Rubin (Senior), Clyde Spencer (Senior), Brady Toher (Senior), Louis Thurston (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 18 @ Cheverus, April 28 @ Thornton Academy, May 15 CHEVERUS, May 18 SOUTH PORTLAND, May 20 @ Scarborough

Coach’s comment: “It’s an encouraging mix of new players to the program, veterans and a senior class that has fought through a lot of adversity the last two years. They’re all back hungrier with something to prove. The season is a grind and we feel this group is up for the challenge.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Portland is looking for a bounce-back season and with some strong athletes returning, and some solid newcomers ready to step right in and make their mark, that goal is attainable.

Spencer, a second-team league all-star last season, returns for a third season in goal. His experience will pay big dividends. He’s aided by Orellana and new senior Mike Lecroix, who joins the program this spring. Thurston and freshman Jonah Bryand will see time in the faceoff circle. Littel is another middie of note. Look for the offense to come largely from Rubin, Thurston, Toher and freshman Andy Marvin.

The Bulldogs opened with a 9-8 home loss to Deering Saturday and next play rival Cheverus. This group just needs some confidence and it could become one of the surprise teams in Class A by year’s end.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Beth Broderick (sixth year, 33-35 overall record)

2022 record: 2-12 (Lost, 15-3, to Yarmouth in Class A North quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Riley Brown (Senior), Lilah Green (Senior), Emily Seavey (Senior), Kyla Derrig (Junior), Gabby Harrigan (Junior), Phoebe Knoll (Junior)

Pivotal games: April 20 WINDHAM, May 2 SOUTH PORTLAND, May 5 WAYNFLETE, May 12 @ Deering, May 16 CHEVERUS, May 20 SCARBOROUGH

Coach’s comment: “Our goal is to earn a playoff berth and be competitive in the postseason. We think we built a strong foundation last year and have a lot of people who are eager to contribute. Our hope is to leverage a strong schedule into good learning opportunities during the regular season, win some games and have fun together. I’m excited to see the Bulldogs play this spring.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Portland saved its best for last a year ago, winning a playoff game after a challenging regular season. This spring, the Bulldogs return an abundance of talent and have some newcomers to watch, as well as veteran players returning to action after injury.

Top returners include Brown, Green and Seavey, who will be impact players on offense and defense. Derrig, Harrigan and Knoll (who made the SMAA All-Rookie team last season) will be midfielders to watch. Seniors Lauren Gerber and Elizabeth Littel each started as sophomores, but missed last season with knee injuries. They’ll be looking to make up for lost time and will make the team stronger. Freshman Ava Christensen could become a top scorer. Sophomore Eve Pysher will be a key defender in front of senior goalie Eva Smith. Freshman Kristen Mailloux will see some time in goal as well.

Portland gained some confidence with a season-opening 8-7 win over perennial contender Thornton Academy. Littel had four goals and Knoll scored the game-winner. This is a team capable of being a dark horse and becoing a dangerous foe by the time the postseason rolls around.

OUTDOOR TRACK

Boys’ Coach: Mony Hang (third year)

Girls’ Coach: Frank Myatt (second year)

2022 results:

Boys: Tie-21st @ Class A state meet

Girls: 19th @ Class A state meet

Top returning athletes:

(Boys) Nathan Blades (Junior), Myles Hang (Junior), Jason Hargesheimer (Junior), Benjamin Prestes (Junior)

(Girls) Tenley Flint (Senior), Greta Holmes (Senior), Molly Neuner (Senior), Iman Alaari (Junior), Inas Alaari (Junior), Ava Chadbourne (Sophomore), Anneliese Collin (Sophomore), Alisandra Lindos (Sophomore), Samantha Moore (Sophomore), Adong Vincent (Sophomore), Baleria Yugu (Sophomore)

Coach Myatt’s comment: “We have decent numbers. Slightly more than last year. We’re at the point now where we have our up-front points. It’s about developing depth around them. Our distance depth is very good. That’ll carry us, but we’re thin in the throws.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Both Portland teams will excel in multiple events and could make a move up the standings in the postseason.

The boys’ squad return a solid distance core led by Blades (Portland’s Winter Athlete of the Year) and Prestes. Senior Ben DiYenno, juniors Elias Coleman and Nathaniel Wyman, sophomore Charles Jacques and freshman Owen Blades add depth. In the middle-distance, look for Hargesheimer, senior Charlie Brewer, junior Asa Winter, sophomore Samuel Below-Haskins to be top threats, as well as freshmen Erik Harmon and Jacob Harmon. Hang and Hargesheimer are top hurdlers. Junior Logan Watson, sophomore Barrett Chalmers and freshman Vladan Napijalo will be heard from as well. There’s a strong sprint contigent which includes senior Morris Tifiano, juniors Kiyah Draper, Josh Gribbin, Max Kierstead and Gabe Winch, sophomores Xavier Bradford and Alex Kimble and freshman Scott Carignan, Cole Christensen, Isaac Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Griffin Lavertu, Ben Mbongo, Ricardo Mbuco, Aiden McGowan and David Tit. On the field side, Hang will be a top thrower and jumper. McGowan throws the javelin. Other jumpers of note include Lavertu, Napijalo, Tifiano, Tit and Cristovao Ngimbi. Senior Aiden Wood is a pole vaulter.

The girls are led by Moore, who was fourth last season in the mile. She’ll excel in the distance events again. Chadbourne, Flint, Holmes and Neuner will also provide points in the longer races. Sophomore Maya Endicott and freshman Alice Anderson are new to the team and provide depth. Iman Alaari placed sixth in the 300 hurdles last spring. She’ll look to move up. Collin will also threaten to score in the hurdles and will also be a top competitor in the jumps, as well as the pole vault. Inas Alaari is a top jumper. Lindos and Vincent are sprinters to watch. Yugu will be strong in the jumps. Freshman Stella Hang can score in the jumps and hurdles.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Coach: Abby Hasson (first year)

2022 record: 11-3 (Lost, 4-1, to Kennebunk in Class A South semifinals)

Top returning players: Kohi Kahn (Senior), Kosta Nedelijkovic (Senior), Nicholas Winship (Junior), William Guerin (Sophomore), Lucas Perez (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “We’re planning to work hard and to improve throughout the season. We should be competitive this year and hope to make a deep run into the playoffs.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Portland made a second straight semifinal round showing a year ago and this spring, the Bulldogs are led by Hasson, who is also the school’s girls’ basketball coach. She inherits a squad poised for another deep postseason run.

Guerin projects to be in the top singles role. Perez and Nedeljkovic will also play singles. Kahn and Winship are top doubles players.

This group will be able to hold its own against every team in the league.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Coach: Beth Arsenault-Romano (first year)

2022 record: 2-11 (Lost, 5-0, to Cheverus in Class A South preliminary round)

Top returning players: Jillian Fehrs (Senior), Liz King (Senior), Snowden Overgaard (Senior), Ema Nicholas (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “We currently have very healthy numbers and are excited about that. The program graduated six seniors, so having a roster of 23 players is exciting and one that we hope to maintain. We have lots of players who are new to the sport, but are already showing great growth and potential. We also have several returning players who are committed to the sport beyond just our practices and are putting in the hard work it takes to make them stronger on the court. Hopefully, that will translate to competitive matches and enough wins to earn us some postseason opportunities.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Portland welcomes Arsenault-Romano as its coach this season. She just stepped down after more than two decades as the school’s field hockey coach, but will inherit a team this spring that shows plenty of promise.

Freshman Lucy Drew will play number one singles and classmate Evie Jones projects to be in the third singles spot. Nicholas will play second singles. The top doubles team consists of King and Overgaard. Fehrs and sophomore Addie Healy will be in the second doubles spot. Rosa Slack will fit into the mix after being cleared from injury.

Look for steady improvement from this group and if all goes as hoped, it will get to compete in more than just its scheduled 12 matches.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] .

